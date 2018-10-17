The 5 Bestselling Heating Pads on Amazon for Every Part of Your Body

Amazon/Getty Images

Prepare yourself for some serious pain relief.

By Madison Alcedo
October 16, 2018

Do a quick Google search on heating pads, and you’ll find that most of the results are associated with some sort of body pain. That means a lot of people are in the same boat as you—they’re looking for an easy way to get rid of pain fast or nurse their muscles back to health after an intense workout.

Heating pads can be a great tool to help soothe pain at home, whether it’s period cramps or sore muscles from exercise. Acute low back pain is another common health concern that may benefit from heating pads. It makes sense that people are constantly looking for the best heating pads to relieve many different forms of muscle discomfort.

How do heating pads help with pain?

While forms of heat therapy—or thermotherapy—such as mud baths, steam treatments, and hot springs have been used for centuries, we still turn to them today as a remedy for everyday aches and pains.

A small 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research found that consistent use of heat therapy with a heated water bottle reduced pain for a sample of adults compared to those who took an oral naproxen pain reliever. Heat can help relax tense uterine muscles, too, which explains why heating pads can be so beneficial for menstrual cramps. A 2001 study in Obstetrics and Gynecology found that heating pads helped alleviate period cramps in participants who used them compared to those who wore an unheated, placebo patch.

It's important to note that heating pads and wraps are usually a short-term fix for acute pain. Always consult your doctor about any major pain you’re experiencing (for example, there are different types of back pain to consider, and not all can benefit from heating pads).

What are the best heating pads to alleviate soreness?

Instead of shopping store-to-store comparing too-many-to-count versions of heating pads, we’ve turned to Amazon to help us find the top-rated heating pads that check all the boxes. Here, are the best options for fast pain relief from menstrual cramps, neck pain, and more.

RELATED: Best Pillows for Neck Pain

1
PureRelief King Size Heating Pad

Amazon

Best overall heating pad

Because this heating pad has six different temperature settings as well as a moist heat therapy option, it helps to get to the pain faster. As a result, we’ve dubbed it the best heating pad on Amazon. Reviewers love it because of its extra softness, how quickly and evenly it heats up, and how the heat is kept focused where it needs to be.

available at amazon.com $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Sunbeam Renue Microplush Tension Relief Heating Wrap

Amazon

Best heating pad for neck and shoulders

If you’re prone to neck and shoulder pain, you'll appreciate that this heating pad is designed to specifically rest on your shoulders. Not only can you use moist or dry heat, but the cover is machine washable and the device will automatically turn off after two hours. Amazon customers love it because they can relieve their pain while also still being able to sit up and work on other tasks. Also good: the wrap has a weighted magnetic closure on the front to secure its positioning.

available at amazon.com $35
SHOP NOW

3
Nature's Approach Aromatherapy Belted Lumbar Wrap Herbal Pack

Amazon

Best heating pad for cramps

“For some women, using a heating pad or taking a hot bath or shower can provide some relief from period pain,” Brett Worly, MD, ob-gyn at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Health in a previous interview. Use this heating pad for that time of the month (or whenever you have lower back pain, too). Just pop it in the microwave for about a minute and a half, and it’s ready—the strap makes it even easier to wear on the front or back of your waist. Shoppers also love that it relaxes their muscles and their minds, thanks to the blend of herbs like lavender, chamomile, and peppermint.

available at amazon.com $13
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Serta Ultra Soft Plush Electric Heated Warming Pad

Amazon

Best heating pad for feet

If you hate sitting around with cold feet, we have a solution. Not only does this heating pad have material that feels super soft on skin, but reviewers love its simple and flat design, which makes it easy to place on your feet while sleeping.

available at amazon.com $48
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad

Amazon

Best full-body heating pad

For all-around comfort to soothe achy legs, your back, neck, or shoulders, consider trying a heated mattress pad on your bed. Amazon customers love that it offers 10 different heat settings plus a 10-hour auto-off feature, so you can sleep with peace of mind.

available at amazon.com $66
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More