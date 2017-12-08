9 Amazing Gifts for Your Favorite Domestic Goddess

Gift a domestic goddess one of these thoughtful home, kitchen, and entertaining gifts.
1
Avocado Salt and Pepper Shaker
Bring some avo-loving whimsy to your tabletop with these clever hand-made shakers.
2
Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart Scale
No need for measuring cups! This scale’s app knows when you have just the right balance of smoothie ingredients in your blender container.
3
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Simmer stews and braise meats in the classic cast-iron cookware.
4
100% Real by Sam Talbot
100 nutritious, whole-food recipes (published by Oxmoor House, a division of Time Inc., the parent company of Health).
5
Swedish Treasures Wet It Sponge Cloths
Soft yet super durable, these biodegradable kitchen cloths last for at least six months.
6
Owl’s Brew Holiday Gift Set
These tasty, easy cocktail mixers start with a tea base.
7
Nima Gluten Sensor
Got celiac or a gluten sensitivity? Nima is a game changer. Place eats in the tiny device, and after about three minutes, you’ll know whether they’re gluten-free.
8
USA and State Serving Boards
These gorgeous bamboo cutting boards make a great personalized gift. Made in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Atlanta, Georgia, you can order one in the shape of each of the 50 states, as well as in a bigger U.S. map.
9
Echo Dot
Determining baking conversions just got a lot easier, thanks to this genius smart home gadget. She'll also love the ability to play, skip, or shuffle songs while she's cooking and her hands are dirty.