The 9 Top Foot Massagers to Ease Pain—and What Amazon Reviewers Really Think About Them

You can *officially* release your significant other from foot rub duties.
After a butt-kicking workout or long day at work, it's not uncommon to ask your partner (or shamelessly beg your roommate) for a relaxing foot massage. But if you live alone, are unbearably ticklish, or just self-conscious, might we recommend a device that you can manually adjust to suit your needs—and won't comment about your calluses or stinky feet?
Enter: foot massagers! Not only are these devices extremely calming, but they help promote better blood flow, as well as relieve chronic and nerve pain, whether from running and exercising or excruciating foot ailments like plantar fasciitis and edema. And even if you just have tender feet from working all day, a foot massager can give you a little R&R. Slap on a face mask, turn on Netflix, and pop those barking dogs into the massager.
We've rounded up the most popular foot massagers on Amazon to relieve uncomfortable tension in your feet (and let your partner off the hook for foot rub duty).
1
TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller
A no-frills, affordable foot massager, this sturdy little device is made of Theaceae wood and designed to soothe foot and heel pain due to plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and other discomforts.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I’ve had tendinitis in both [feet] and now plantar fasciitis. I get foot cramps all the time. After just one day with this under my desk at work, I feel a huge difference. My feet no longer feel tight and painful." —Vanessa Thomas
"I have plantar fasciitis, and have been looking for ways to help relieve the discomfort in my feet. This product has been AMAZING. I keep it at the side of my bed, so I can use it every night before bed and each morning when I wake up. It feels SO GOOD, it's one of those things that once you use it, you don't know how you ever got through life without it!" —Alden Stowe
2
Moji Foot Pro
Don't let the size fool you. This powerful (and portable) foot massager helps relieve pain by simply rolling your feet over the six sphere-shaped balls, which allow all angles of the foot to be massaged. Bonus: Put the entire device in your freezer to add cooling benefits.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Suffering from plantar fasciitis and bursitis, this massager offered much relief. I keep it in the freezer because the cold steel balls work wonderfully to diminish the pain. After using it for about three weeks I've noticed [a big] improvement in my condition." —Lawrence Gallier
"This thing really helped after my runs, I like to put it in the freezer and then use it, feels great." —Ryan Price
3
Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager
With six massage heads, 18 deep-kneading nodes, and a built-in heat function, this foot massager targets acupuncture points on your foot, helping to stimulate blood circulation, relieve stress, and even reduce effects of edema. Also good? The entire device automatically shuts off after 20 minutes, in case you doze off.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I purchased this for my mom who has extremely painful plantar fasciitis. She has tried, literally, everything. She started using this daily, and her pain has nearly subsided all together. She absolutely loves it." —Justin Jimenez
"Perfect balance of massage and heat. Other machines were too tough with their ‘kneading’ and other vibrating ones did not get into arches. These spinning nubs get into all the areas of the foot, and because you have the ability to move feet you can direct more/ less pressure exactly where you need it." —Maria
4
Nekteck Foot Massager
Equipped with 18 rotating massager nodes, this fancy massager relaxes muscles, eases pain, and helps get the blood flowing. It can be easily adjusted to accommodate different heights, and has a heating function to keep feet toasty in freezing cold offices.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Wow, just got this and my feet are tingling with joy. Heat feature is just right and I like that the posts on bottom of the machine are adjustable so your feet can be at an angle to fit your comfort." —Richard Gugg
"I don't know if I have purchased a more delightful item. I've had neuropathy in my left foot for a year and a half and had EVERY form of treatment. While this certainly doesn't 'cure' my issue it sure does bring relief." —Roxane M. Losey
5
FIT KING Leg Air Massager for Foot and Calf Circulation
If you're suffering from general leg pain, try this massager, which targets feet and calves. Air bags inside the boots press foot and calf muscles from lower to upper to relieve tired legs and improve blood flow. A handheld controller helps to effortlessly control the massage while you read, work, or chill out to Netflix.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I got these for my hubs who has diabetes and his legs often ache—he loves them! I started using them just for fun and now I'm obsessed—it feels AMAZING." —Kitty Turner
"I have been suffering from edema in my calves and feet for over two years due to cellulitis. This leg air massager has literally saved my life. My doctor is so impressed with the amount of reduction in my edema since I started using this massager." —Amazon Customer
6
Arealer Foot Spa Bath Massager
Enjoy a foot spa bath and massage at home with this nifty, therapeutic device. The water can be heated to help address swelling, redness, and even to soften hard areas of the feet. Turn on the bubble jet function to ease pain from plantar fasciitis, and add essential oils, salts, foot soak, or stones to soothe, smooth, and rejuvenate skin.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"It's awesome. I am a ER tech who averages 15,000 steps per eight hours. I get home, add my salt, and let the machine do the rest." —Jason Curry
"It can keep the temperature stable and the roller under it makes my feet really comfortable. Add [a] few drops of lavender oil and let [the] machine make some bubbles, [it] makes me never want to take my feet out." —Sue
7
Marnur Shiatsu Foot Massager
This shiatsu foot massager is like having a professional masseuse at your beck and call. The compression, rolling, and heating modes help relieve knots and muscle tension in the feet. And don't worry about the foot massager getting stinky over time: The cover is removable and washable, so you can easily keep it clean and smelling fresh.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"Love this product. I have plantar fasciitis and this is such relief when the pain is intense." —Michelle Benincasa
"It totally exceeded my expectations, it's very relaxing and cheaper than going twice a week for a foot massage at the spa, it has different levels of strength and a button to make your feet warm and more relaxed. I work 10 hours on my feet so this is a big help." —Miss Millz
8
Arealer Shiatsu Foot Massage
A lightweight, sleek machine, this foot massager is the perfect way to end a long, busy day. Great for those with diabetic neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, arthritis, and chronic pain, it helps release tightness. Also good? It fits up to a size 11.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I have extreme plantar fasciitis in my right heel, and after a long day, this massager smooths it away like magic. This is so comforting and relaxing. It’s just enough pressure, but not enough to be painful, and the rollers run in opposing circles when I push the button." —Youbg
"I recently ran the NYC marathon and I couldn't express how grateful I felt having this machine. I was so tired after running and had muscle soreness all over my feet. This thing definitely helped me relaxed!" —Verhey Tucini
9
Osito EMS Foot Massager Foot Circulation Device
While it might seem like a splurge, Amazon reviewers credit this massage with seriously helping them find relief from foot pain. Using EMS and TENS technology, it helps strengthen muscles in your legs and feet, boosts circulation to relieve pain, and alleviates joint swelling. Plus, the massager automatically shuts off after 25 minutes, so you'll have total peace of mind if you doze off or leave the office without hitting the "off" switch.
What Amazon reviewers say:
"I purchased this product because I read many wonderful reviews and I needed relief for the diabetic neuropathy in my feet. I have been using this machine everyday for a week (the insert says use each day for 4 weeks to see improvement) and I have noticed that my feet hurt less, aren’t getting cold and numb, and the shooting pains I used to get have lessened." —R Cantler
"My dad has been suffering with neuropathy for almost two years, can hardly walk, and [has] extreme pain when feet are touched. He tried his Osito electric foot massager and nerve stimulator for 45 minutes the day it arrived and experienced relief after that session!" —Jodi Ryznar