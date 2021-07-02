The 8 Best First Aid Kits to Keep You Prepared at All Times, According to Reviews

Best Mini Option: General Medi Mini First Aid Kit

This mini first aid kit from General Medi is lightweight and compact enough to always have on hand. It even comes with a clip to attach it to your backpack, which makes it great for travel. Despite its small size, the first aid kit is packed with supplies that some larger kits lack, like a tourniquet, a CPR respirator, and an emergency blanket. It also contains basic essentials like bandages, gauze pads, and pre-cut moleskin padding. Since the entire kit fits in a single pouch, some reviewers said they wish it was a bit more organized. "It's small and compact, but has all the emergency tools needed to hold you over until you can get help," wrote a customer. "My favorite part of this kit has to be the packet that comes with it," added another. "This packet contains information as to what to do if you are poisoned, if someone is having a heart attack, or if another life-threatening event has occurred."