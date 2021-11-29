Of course, finding the best air purifier is never as simple as just finding the best price. It's important to make sure the device is True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air). These are regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy to ensure they block 99.7% of particles in the air—and the models listed below meet these standards. Additional features like odor-blocking charcoal filters and germ-killing UV lights are optional and should be selected by what you want your purifier to accomplish. Also, you'll want to factor in the size of your room to ensure your pick can thoroughly purify it.