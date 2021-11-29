The 5 Best Cyber Monday Air Purifier Deals to Shop Right Now
Winter is almost here, and there are more than a few downsides to spending more time indoors. For one, the air inside is often twice as polluted as outdoor air due to the buildup of dust, pet dander, allergens, and mold. Adding an air purifier to a room is an easy way to filter out the unwanted particles—and Cyber Monday is a great time to snag one for less.
These are the best Cyber Monday air purifier deals to shop right now:
- GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $85 (was $150)
- Shark HE601 Air Purifier with True HEPA, $250 (was $450)
- Levoit Air Purifier, $85 (was $100)
- Bissell air320 Max Wifi-Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $351)
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, $120 (was $160)
While air purifiers typically cost at least $100, Cyber Monday offers a rare opportunity to score the healthy home essential way cheaper. In fact, it's one of the only times that Amazon's best-selling pick, the Levoit Air Purifier, is marked down. We scoured Amazon to find the five best air purifier deals—including top picks for large spaces, homes with pets, and smoke—all available for less right now.
Of course, finding the best air purifier is never as simple as just finding the best price. It's important to make sure the device is True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air). These are regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy to ensure they block 99.7% of particles in the air—and the models listed below meet these standards. Additional features like odor-blocking charcoal filters and germ-killing UV lights are optional and should be selected by what you want your purifier to accomplish. Also, you'll want to factor in the size of your room to ensure your pick can thoroughly purify it.
We know: It's a lot of information. But the selections below are a good place to start and should be suitable for most homes and users. Just hurry! You've only got until midnight PT to shop these deals.
GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
Most air purifiers only tackle particles in the air, like pet dander or mold. This HEPA design takes it one step further with a UV sanitizing light that kills bacteria and germs. Already trusted by more than 35,000 shoppers and available in black and whilte, it's powerful enough to filter the air in a 743-square-foot room at least once per hour. It also has a sleeping mode for extra-quiet filtration as you snooze. Don't miss your chance to snag it for 51% off.
Shark HE601 Air Purifier with True HEPA
Shark vacuums may have been the main focus of Black Friday, but it was only so the brand's top-of-the-line air purifier deal could shine on Cyber Monday. Currently $200 off on Amazon, the HEPA-certified pick uses IQ sensing to track and automatically adjust settings to maintain optimal air quality. More importantly, it's packed with six fans to adequately filter the air in a 1,200-square-foot space every hour—which makes it a great pick for open living spaces.
Levoit Air Purifier
Amazon's best-selling HEPA-certified air purifier rarely goes on sale, but you can snag it for $15 less this Cyber Monday. The small but mighty pick can filter the air in a 291-square-foot space up to five times per hour—letting you and your wallet breathe easier. Not only does each cycle take the air through three filters, but it can be run in timed sessions to ensure your space is regularly refreshed, as well as on sleep mode for minimal noise and light disturbance.
Bissell air320 Max Wifi-Connected Smart Air Purifier
You have less than 10 hours to save $88 on this WiFi-connected device. It cycles air through three stages of filtration—pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter—and displays air quality readings to provide health insights on your home. Otherwise, the machine keeps operation simple with just a single button that turns the purifier on and off. You can trust the device to do the rest, automatically adjusting fan speed to filter the air in a 527-square-foot space once per hour.
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
If you need to keep a classroom or living room smelling fresh, this sleek device has you covered. It pulls air from two entrances and runs them through three layers of filtration while still maintaining an ultra-quiet operation. Better yet, it opts for H13 filter—a medical-grade HEPA filter that filters up to 99.95% efficiency rather than the typical 99.7%—for an extra boost of cleanliness. Add to your cart now and save 25%.
