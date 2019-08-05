Hot sleepers rejoice.
Great for naps, reading, binging Netflix, or just curling up in bed after a long day, cooling weighted blankets are the bedding accessory you never knew you needed. In a nutshell, they’re exactly what they sound like: dense, weighted comforters (think: 5 to upwards of 30 pounds) that typically have tiny pellets or glass beads inside so that weight is distributed evenly across your body when lying underneath them.
Why would you want to enlist the help of a weighted blanket, you ask? Customers rave that this type of bedding gives the feeling of being hugged, since it uses deep touch pressure stimulation to soothe aches, increase relaxation, and lower stress and anxiety—seriously. Studies actually prove that weighted blankets can help treat disorders like insomnia and anxiety, and can help you fall asleep quicker (and stay asleep).
If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re probably thinking that weighted blankets aren’t your thing. The good news is that there are actually cooling weighted blankets out there to address this problem—they’re designed to feel like the cool side of the pillow, so you can enjoy the calming effects of a weighted blanket without the added heat. These options won’t cause the dreaded night sweats that many of us are familiar with, and the icing on the cake is that they’re surprisingly affordable. Here, the nine best cooling weighted blankets on Amazon—all under $100—that’ll keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
1
Luna Weighted Blanket
Made of super soft, 100% organic cotton, this lightweight cooling weighted blanket is filled with durable-yet-comfortable glass beads that are woven into the blanket fibers to distribute weight evenly—so you’ll never have a saggy corner. Plus, this blanket in particular has over 1,700 Amazon reviews, with 95% of them being 4 and 5 stars, so you really can’t go wrong.
“I bought this because I get anxious sleeping without a blanket, even when it’s hot. This blanket is so cool and breathable!! When it’s chilly I have to add more on top,” wrote a reviewer.
2
YnM Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket boasts a unique 7-layer system—with breathable fabric and less fiber fill to keep you cooler—that is meant to comfortably surround your body and mold to your shape while you sleep. All sizes are meant for one person, with the exception of the king size, which can be shared by two people.
“One of my favorite parts about the blanket is how cool it stays,” said one customer. “I don't sweat underneath it like I do with my fuzzy throw blankets. Also, I have anxiety issues, and this blanket helps immensely when I start panicking.”
3
Ourea Weighted Blanket
For hot sleepers who have difficulty dozing off, this weighted blanket claims to reduce your tossing and turning by at least 90%, helping you fall asleep faster. It’s made of cool-to-the-touch organic Egyptian cotton and is filled with glass beads to conform to your body—without being too heavy— all summer long.
“The fabric is soft and cool to the touch....so much better for the FL heat than the minky fabric used on most weighted blankets,” raved a buyer.
4
Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket
Taking into account that the largest, heaviest weighted blanket from this brand is priced under $80, this is a total bargain. Like others, these blankets come in multiple size and weight options and are made with lightweight cotton that allows air to pass through the fibers. This helps to regulate body temperature and keep you from getting night sweats.
“When I first received this blanket I was taken aback a bit because of its weight. I fully expected it to roast me while I was sleeping. Just the exact opposite of what I expected. I actually felt cool the entire night,” a reviewer shared.
5
Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket is ideal for hot and cold sleepers, which is great if you tend to heat up at night while your partner runs cold. It includes two washable duvet covers that you can swap out depending on the season: warm fleece to keep you toasty on chilly evenings, and cooling microfiber fabric to ventilate heat away from your body.
“The biggest complaint that most people have about weighted blankets is that they are too hot, but the cooling cover really does help with that,” wrote one customer. “Plus, I love that I can take the cover off and wash it! Most weighted blankets can't be washed (gross!!)!”
6
Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover
With over 8,600 Amazon reviews (and 96% of reviews scoring 4 or 5 stars), this is the weighted blanket to beat. Not only will it keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep, but it also includes a removable minky cover you can use if you want added warmth in the winter.
“One thing we particularly like about this blanket versus other weighted blankets is that the fabric doesn't pill with use, and it stays cool in the summer so we can still use it very comfortably during the summer months—as opposed to a weighted fleece blanket which is oppressively hot,” a buyer pointed out.
7
Pine & River Cooling Weighted Blanket
Amazon’s top new release in weighted blankets is also our pick for an eco-friendly option. Constructed of cooling bamboo fabric, it naturally regulates your body temperature and won’t feel too warm against skin, even in the dead of summer.
“As it is described, it is very soft and cool to the touch. It is balanced and not at all noisy. Sounds like a “normal” blanket when you move it around. It does breathe very well, I like to sleep cool like many people do and this seems to be a perfect match for me,” shared one reviewer.
8
ZonLi Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket is made with ultra-smooth natural bamboo viscose, and the updated design features small squares to help distribute the glass beads inside more evenly. Based on customer reviews, you’ll want to select a weight that’s 7-10% of your body weight, and first-timers should opt for a lighter one.
“I curl up under it when I’m having panic attacks, and when I sleep. It helps so much with my anxiety and I’ve been sleeping a ton better lately. It’s cool but still comfortable and it doesn’t make any noise when you move it,” said a customer.
9
CoziRest Cooling Weighted Blanket
This blanket includes a removable cover with one side made of cooling bamboo and the other side cozy mink, so you can switch it up depending on the season (and your body temperature on any given night). Also great? The cover has ties inside that attach to the blanket, keeping it from sliding or bunching as you move around in your sleep.
“After two nights of use I have to say, being able to start off the evening on the cool side and as the night lowers in temperature flipping the blanket over to the warmer side has been really nice” wrote a buyer.