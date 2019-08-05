Great for naps, reading, binging Netflix, or just curling up in bed after a long day, cooling weighted blankets are the bedding accessory you never knew you needed. In a nutshell, they’re exactly what they sound like: dense, weighted comforters (think: 5 to upwards of 30 pounds) that typically have tiny pellets or glass beads inside so that weight is distributed evenly across your body when lying underneath them.

Why would you want to enlist the help of a weighted blanket, you ask? Customers rave that this type of bedding gives the feeling of being hugged, since it uses deep touch pressure stimulation to soothe aches, increase relaxation, and lower stress and anxiety—seriously. Studies actually prove that weighted blankets can help treat disorders like insomnia and anxiety, and can help you fall asleep quicker (and stay asleep).

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re probably thinking that weighted blankets aren’t your thing. The good news is that there are actually cooling weighted blankets out there to address this problem—they’re designed to feel like the cool side of the pillow, so you can enjoy the calming effects of a weighted blanket without the added heat. These options won’t cause the dreaded night sweats that many of us are familiar with, and the icing on the cake is that they’re surprisingly affordable. Here, the nine best cooling weighted blankets on Amazon—all under $100—that’ll keep you cool and comfortable all night long.