The Best Coolers to Keep Your Stuff Ice-Cold at the Beach, Park, and Beyond

How many times have you rolled up to the beach, and not even ten minutes into sun bathing (read: sweating your butt off), you already feel like you’d give your left arm to a shark for an ice-cold beverage? Countless.

While you may be under the impression that purchasing a cooler is an overwhelming (not to mention, expensive) investment reserved for sports nuts and hardcore outdoorsy folk, there are actually plenty of affordable and city-friendly options out there to suit your needs—whether you’re having a picnic in the park or chilling wine during a music festival. Insulated totes? Check. Cute backpack coolers? Duh.

If you’re looking for a soft-sided or hard-sided cooler for city adventures, the beach, road trips, camping, or even to simply transport groceries home, we’ve rounded up the 15 best coolers on Amazon—according to super-enthusiastic customer reviews—that’ll keep your stuff ice cold through it all.

