The Best Coolers to Keep Your Stuff Ice-Cold at the Beach, Park, and Beyond

Prices start at just $20—seriously.
How many times have you rolled up to the beach, and not even ten minutes into sun bathing (read: sweating your butt off), you already feel like you’d give your left arm to a shark for an ice-cold beverage? Countless.
While you may be under the impression that purchasing a cooler is an overwhelming (not to mention, expensive) investment reserved for sports nuts and hardcore outdoorsy folk, there are actually plenty of affordable and city-friendly options out there to suit your needs—whether you’re having a picnic in the park or chilling wine during a music festival. Insulated totes? Check. Cute backpack coolers? Duh.
If you’re looking for a soft-sided or hard-sided cooler for city adventures, the beach, road trips, camping, or even to simply transport groceries home, we’ve rounded up the 15 best coolers on Amazon—according to super-enthusiastic customer reviews—that’ll keep your stuff ice cold through it all.
1
Best Compact: Stanley Adventure Cooler
This durable, compact cooler features double-wall foam insulation and a leak-resistant lid to lock in cold for up to 27 hours, along with an adjustable tie-down on the lid where you can easily secure a thermos or water bottle. The 7-quart size holds at least six cans or bottles and is perfect for tailgates, backyard barbecues, and music festivals, since it also doubles as a seat.
“This cooler isn't advertised for 2+ days, but it kept my food ice cold and half of my ice was still solid on the third day in the desert,” wrote one reviewer.
2
Best Affordable Small Cooler: Mountainsmith The Sixer Soft-Sided Cooler
It may look small, but this personal cooler still fits a six-pack of your favorite beverages, plus snacks and extra ice or freezer packs—thanks to the convenient barrel top, which accommodates taller bottles. Customers rave that it’s ideal for the golf course, carrying lunch to work, and toting drinks to BYOB restaurants. Bonus: It also comes with a built-in bottle opener and an extra pocket for storing koozies, so you’re always prepared.
“I tend to eat a very large lunch and this can fit it all,” says a buyer. “Also I’m very excited that it can double to fit a six pack of glass bottles of beer, soda, etc when I go camping, to the river, etc.”
3
Best Soft-Sided: AO Soft Cooler
Perfect for picnics, boating, and beach days, this soft-sided duffle cooler can hold up to 12 cans and keep ice from melting for 24 hours—even in the dead of summer. Also great? Multiple reviewers commented on how especially effective it is for carrying breast milk.
“This cooler kept a month's worth of my breast milk frozen during a move from the U.S. to South Africa which lasted about 3 days. I didn't lose any of the milk and I am so thankful for this cooler. Can't sing its praises enough,” wrote one customer.
4
Best Affordable Soft Cooler: Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler
With over 1,200 5-star reviews (and at half the price of the cooler above), this is another great soft-sided option. It can hold over a dozen canned beverages and ice—without leaking—and has a removable insert, which makes it super easy to clean between uses. Plus, it’s antimicrobial-treated to resist odor, mold, and mildew, so it’ll stay germ-free whether you’re taking it to the pool, water park, or beach.
“This is the perfect size easy carry cooler for my husband and I to take to the pool for the day. Fits four cans of soda or water bottles, plus ice and sandwiches and snacks. With room to spare. Doesn’t leak. Keeps everything nice and cold for hours,” said a reviewer.
5
Best Tote Bag: Dakine Party Cooler Tote
Available in three fun prints (including tropical leaves!), this bag has one compartment for dry storage and another for wet, cold, or frozen items, making it convenient for everything from toting water and snacks to the office to stowing your sweaty yoga gear post-class.
“I have used this bag all summer as a purse/diaper bag/cooler,” wrote a buyer. “It is very substantial and the cooler part is the best! It is pretty large, probably too large for a purse, but with 2 small kids it is very handy. Very satisfied!”
6
Best Large Cooler Bag: Rachael Ray Jumbo Chillout Thermal Tote
This humongous tote bag has foam insulation and Temperfoil lining to help retain heat or cold, making it great for bringing food to parties, the beach, or even for schlepping groceries from the supermarket to your home. It’ll give you peace of mind that your meat, seafood, and any other perishable items will stay fresh during transit.
“We often travel significant distances in order to visit our favorite stores and to source fresh food. Having a bag like this one on hand so we can make perishable purchases with less concern about spoilage has been great,” said one customer, who also noted that the bag is “very large and very functional.”
7
Best Backpack Cooler: Hydroflask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
You don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality with this chic, waterproof backpack cooler that allows you to be 100% hands-free. Hydroflask’s smart insulation technology keeps food and drinks cold for up to 48 hours, while the watertight zipper and welded seams guarantee zero leakage—whether you’re carrying it on a short hike, bringing it to the beach, or wearing it while paddling on the water. And with 94% of reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating, you really can’t go wrong.
“We took our Hydro Pack full of cold food and drinks in the ocean for a fun SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) day. Long story short, we fell in, pack was completely submerged under waves, while still on my back, and nothing inside even got a drop of water and as usual, everything was still cold,” wrote a reviewer. The fact that the Hydro Pack can be submerged in water without letting any liquid in is pretty hard to beat—and makes it well worth the price point.
8
Best Affordable Backpack Option: Tourit Insulated Cooler Backpack
Looking for a budget-friendly backpack cooler that’s just as capable as some of the pricier options? This water-repellent, insulated bag from Tourit offers everything you’ll need in a backpack cooler, but with an under-$40 price point. Complete with a leak-proof liner to keep your snacks and drinks hot or cold for hours (it can hold 28 cans!), and a lightweight, ergonomic fit on your back, this option is especially great for road trips and theme park weekends.
“It's super light for hiking and SUPER insulated for long trip,” said a buyer. “In fact, my husband packed some cold beers in there for vacation, and they were still really cold 6 hours later when we got to our destination.”
9
Best with Wheels: RovR Rollr 60 Wheeled Camping Cooler
Reviewers rave that this beast of a cooler has broken the mold with its puncture-resistant tires, which can tackle any type of terrain from rocky trails to sandy beaches. It can hold ice for an impressive ten day period and can be customized with different accessories, including a bike attachment, cutting board, and cup holders. Use it on family vacations when you run out of fridge space in your rental, and for storing refreshments while camping (since it’s completely bear-proof).
“Transporting this cooler is CAKE! The tires are amazing. We tested it on different terrains and were very impressed with how easy the cooler was to maneuver. Even when we rolled it on very loose dirt trails that sink a little, it performed beyond our expectations. The wheels are large enough to roll over bumpy roads and rocks, they turn well, and are extremely sturdy,” said one customer.
10
Best Affordable Cooler with Wheels: Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler
Don’t let the price tag fool you: This wheeled cooler means business. The locking, telescoping handle is equipped with gear hangers to hold your tote, backpack, or purse, while the molded-in side handles make lifting and loading it so much easier. It’s especially useful for tailgates since it can easily fit into the back of a car, has cup holders, and will keep beverages and snacks ice cold.
“Start with cold items, keep it out of the sun, and it will hold ice for 3 or 4 days. This cooler strikes an excellent balance between price and quality. I have had one for several years, and I bought a second because the first was so good,” said a reviewer.
11
Best Steel Option: Coleman Steel-Belted Portable Cooler
Not only does this modestly-priced, retro cooler look nice, but it can also hold up to 85 cans at a time (dang!) and keeps ice frozen for up to 4 days (even in sweltering heat). Plus, the rust-resistant hardware and upgraded stainless steel latch make it a sturdy ice box you’ll have forever. If you’re not much of a camper, this cooler is perfect for barbecues and even outdoor weddings.
“Trust me folks, I've beaten this thing up to heck and back on my camp trips and it has performed admirably. It can take a hit and keep on going, washed off easily with a hose, the hard lining wipes out quickly with a paper towel and it kept my ice frozen for 2 days straight,” wrote one buyer.
12
Best Heavy-Duty: Pelican Elite 20 Quart Cooler
Ideal for taking out for a day on the boat or a r fishing trip, this durable cooler can keep 15 cans or 3 wine bottles (or your fresh catch on ice) cold, well past docking time at the end of the day. It also features a lockable latch, a built-in stainless steel bottle opener, convenient carry handles, and self-draining cup holders. The best news? Pelican has a legendary lifetime guarantee—even if you break it, they’ll replace it no matter how long you’ve had it.
“It is perfect for taller bottles (would fit wine or 2 liters of soda standing up), has the ability to put a lock on it if you leave it unattended and the locking mechanisms and handle are very sturdy,” said a customer. “I would highly recommend this cooler to anyone looking for a hard side cooler that is both fashionable as well as keeps drinks cold!”
13
Best Waterproof: Icemule Classic Insulated Cooler Bag
Sling this vibrant, soft-sided cooler bag over your shoulder while you bike, kayak, or paddleboard so you can easily hydrate on-the-go. The 10-liter bag can hold six cans or four bottles of wine plus ice, while the closure system is designed without zippers (read: no leaks), and the bag is made to float—meaning it’s perfect for water activities. The bag also collapses and rolls up, which makes it the best option for taking on trips since you can easily pack it in your suitcase (without taking up extra space).
“To start, I live in Arizona so having a well-insulated dry bag for lake days in the summer is a MUST. I have had this bag out in triple-digit weather several times now on my paddle board and it does a fine job at keeping things cold and dry,” wrote one reviewer.
14
Best for Beach: Yeti Hopper Two Portable Cooler
A cult-favorite and trusted brand, Yeti makes an undeniably great portable beach cooler. This option boasts a leak-proof design, a water- and mildew-proof dry shell, and indestructible fabric and straps that will resist punctures and UV rays over the years. As expensive as Yeti coolers can be, they’re well worth the investment, according to reviewers.
“This YETI is easy enough to carry but the best feature is that it keeps sodas cold for hours in the hot sun. We plan to use it as a carry on when we go to Florida and enjoy it’s great cooling feature at the beach there,” said a buyer.
15
Best for Camping: OtterBox Trooper LT 30 Cooler
While you may associate the OtterBox brand with rugged phone cases, it also makes a killer cooler that can keep up with any adventuring, hiking, rafting, and camping needs. The Trooper’s exterior is made of super durable, TPU-coated nylon that’s water- and UV-resistant, while the interior features premium grade thermal insulation to keep ice frozen for up to three days. Other fun features you’ll love: leak-proof seals, an extra wide opening to easily access food and drinks, a complimentary bottle opener, and the fact that it can convert into a backpack for easy transport. We also like its little sister, the Trooper 12 Quart Cooler, for city dwellers who need a more compact option for the park or an outdoor concert.
“I took this cooler on a guided fishing trip and everyone on board LOVED it. Those with Yeti coolers wanted to trade for my OtterBox cooler because of the super wide mouth opening, the fact that it's a backpack, the accessories on it/available and for the easy opening latch that can be opened with one hand. Great product,” one customer said.