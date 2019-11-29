Image zoom Alex Sandoval

You’ve officially survived Thanksgiving. Whether that means cooking eight different side dishes or navigating family politics, congratulations, you’ve made is to the other side. Our favorite way to recover post-fete is with a little retail therapy—and Black Friday’s timely arrival makes that task just a little bit easier.

It’s no secret that Black Friday means tons of sales taking place at almost every retailer you can think of—but not every discount you’ll uncover today is worth adding to your cart. Thankfully, we’re here to help. We consider ourselves to be shopping experts at Health—and we know when a deal is actually a steal—so we went ahead and scoured the web to uncover the best Black Friday health and wellness deals that you won’t want to miss this year. From marked down gym apparel and budget-friendly fitness trackers to skincare essentials and healthy home items, we’ve got the rundown on the best deals worth shopping today from your favorite retailers.

Best deals on leggings and more activewear

Best deals on fitness trackers

RELATED: The Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals You Can Score Right Now

Best deals on beauty and personal items

Best deals on healthy kitchen essentials

Amazon: Amazon comes to the rescue once again with some of the best markdowns on kitchen essentials we’ve seen this year, like the marked down to $90 and the number one best-selling Magic Bullet Blender for $26.

Best deals on workout equipment

Walmart: Black Friday is the best time to splurge on big-ticket exercise equipment with major markdowns on treadmills, exercise bikes, and ellipticals at Walmart.

Amazon: You’ll also find significant savings on exercise equipment on Amazon, with up to 20% off Schwinn and Bowflex.

Best healthy home deals

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.