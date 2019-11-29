The Best Black Friday Health and Wellness Deals to Shop Today

From fitness trackers and activewear to skincare and kitchen essentials, you don’t want to miss these deals.

By Braelyn Wood
November 29, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Alex Sandoval

You’ve officially survived Thanksgiving. Whether that means cooking eight different side dishes or navigating family politics, congratulations, you’ve made is to the other side. Our favorite way to recover post-fete is with a little retail therapy—and Black Friday’s timely arrival makes that task just a little bit easier.

It’s no secret that Black Friday means tons of sales taking place at almost every retailer you can think of—but not every discount you’ll uncover today is worth adding to your cart. Thankfully, we’re here to help. We consider ourselves to be shopping experts at Health—and we know when a deal is actually a steal—so we went ahead and scoured the web to uncover the best Black Friday health and wellness deals that you won’t want to miss this year. From marked down gym apparel and budget-friendly fitness trackers to skincare essentials and healthy home items, we’ve got the rundown on the best deals worth shopping today from your favorite retailers.

Best deals on leggings and more activewear

  • Sweaty Betty: You can save 30% on all items—including the pair of butt-sculpting leggings Jennifer Aniston is currently “loving”—with the code CHEERS from November 28 to December 8.
  • Athleta: The entire site will be marked down 20% starting Thanksgiving Day and running through December 2. You’ll also receive a $25 cash card for every $100 you spend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Spanx: Can you say bra-lellujah? Spanx’s entire site is 20% off until December 3, meaning right now you can shop Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite pair of leggings for less.
  • Outdoor Voices: Use the code THANKS25 to take 25% off your online order (excluding OV kits) from November 29 to December 2. And yes, that includes OV’s super adorable cheetah print exercise dress.
  • Reebok: Everything is 40% off at Reebok from Thanksgiving day until December 1. Plus, you can score an extra 50% off sale items, so there’s no better time to get your comfy sneaker fix than now.
  • Bandier: Snag 25% off Bandier’s entire stock of workout apparel (with some exclusions) until December 1.
  • Old Navy: Whether you’re eyeing a new pair of leggings or a color-blocked puffer, Old Navy has you covered with 50 percent off your entire order.
  • Alo Yoga: Get a pair of your favorite celebrity-approved leggings for 30% off until December 2.
  • Amazon: Along with markdowns from top brands like Under Armour and Adidas, Amazon's own line of activewear, Core 10, is also discounted for Black Friday. Score a pair of Core 10's customized leggings—with personalized lengths, waistbands, and colors—for just $29.

Best deals on fitness trackers

RELATED: The Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals You Can Score Right Now

Best deals on beauty and personal items

Best deals on healthy kitchen essentials

  • Amazon: Amazon comes to the rescue once again with some of the best markdowns on kitchen essentials we’ve seen this year, like the marked down to $90 and the number one best-selling Magic Bullet Blender for $26.

Best deals on workout equipment

Best healthy home deals

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com