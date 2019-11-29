The Best Black Friday Health and Wellness Deals to Shop Today
From fitness trackers and activewear to skincare and kitchen essentials, you don’t want to miss these deals.
You’ve officially survived Thanksgiving. Whether that means cooking eight different side dishes or navigating family politics, congratulations, you’ve made is to the other side. Our favorite way to recover post-fete is with a little retail therapy—and Black Friday’s timely arrival makes that task just a little bit easier.
It’s no secret that Black Friday means tons of sales taking place at almost every retailer you can think of—but not every discount you’ll uncover today is worth adding to your cart. Thankfully, we’re here to help. We consider ourselves to be shopping experts at Health—and we know when a deal is actually a steal—so we went ahead and scoured the web to uncover the best Black Friday health and wellness deals that you won’t want to miss this year. From marked down gym apparel and budget-friendly fitness trackers to skincare essentials and healthy home items, we’ve got the rundown on the best deals worth shopping today from your favorite retailers.
Best deals on leggings and more activewear
- Sweaty Betty: You can save 30% on all items—including the pair of butt-sculpting leggings Jennifer Aniston is currently “loving”—with the code CHEERS from November 28 to December 8.
- Athleta: The entire site will be marked down 20% starting Thanksgiving Day and running through December 2. You’ll also receive a $25 cash card for every $100 you spend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Spanx: Can you say bra-lellujah? Spanx’s entire site is 20% off until December 3, meaning right now you can shop Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite pair of leggings for less.
- Outdoor Voices: Use the code THANKS25 to take 25% off your online order (excluding OV kits) from November 29 to December 2. And yes, that includes OV’s super adorable cheetah print exercise dress.
- Reebok: Everything is 40% off at Reebok from Thanksgiving day until December 1. Plus, you can score an extra 50% off sale items, so there’s no better time to get your comfy sneaker fix than now.
- Bandier: Snag 25% off Bandier’s entire stock of workout apparel (with some exclusions) until December 1.
- Old Navy: Whether you’re eyeing a new pair of leggings or a color-blocked puffer, Old Navy has you covered with 50 percent off your entire order.
- Alo Yoga: Get a pair of your favorite celebrity-approved leggings for 30% off until December 2.
- Amazon: Along with markdowns from top brands like Under Armour and Adidas, Amazon's own line of activewear, Core 10, is also discounted for Black Friday. Score a pair of Core 10's customized leggings—with personalized lengths, waistbands, and colors—for just $29.
Best deals on fitness trackers
- Amazon: The massive retailer has some of the best deals on fitness trackers we’ve seen this year, including the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch for just $120 (was $170), the Apple Watch Series 4 for $409 (was $429), and a Fitbit Inspire Tracker for $50 (was $70).
- Walmart: You’ll also save big on the hottest tech this season with Walmart’s Black Friday deals. The Apple Watch Series 3 is marked down to just $129 (was $199),and Fitbit’s newest model, the Versa 2 Smartwatch, is reduced to $149.
- Nordstrom: There’s more to shop at Nordstrom than trendy accessories. The department store also has Garmin’s fenix 5S Plus Sapphire Premium Multisport GPS Watch marked down to just $600 (was $750) right now.
Best deals on beauty and personal items
- Amazon: The robust list of lightening deals available at Amazon include savings on plenty of popular beauty items. Be sure to check out the 30 percent off sale on PMD’s facial cleansing devices Beauty Devices and shop 35 percent off The Better Skin Co’s robust selection of skincare essentials.
- Dermstore: The closest thing to shopping your dermatologist's office, Dermstore offers a wide range of the best hair care, skin care, and beauty products you’ll find. Start shopping Dermstore’s sale on Thanksgiving day to score 30% off select brands and products.
- Ulta: Don’t miss out on Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Busters sale starting on November 28, with up to 50% makeup, hair, and other beauty must-haves from top brands like It Cosmetics, Living Proof, Benefit, and Kiehl’s.
- Sephora: As part of Sephora’s daily ‘Hot Deal’, you’ll find a new selection of products 50% off every day until December 2. Plus, there are tons of markdowns in Sephora’s sale section ripe for gifting this holiday season.
Best deals on healthy kitchen essentials
- Amazon: Amazon comes to the rescue once again with some of the best markdowns on kitchen essentials we’ve seen this year, like the marked down to $90 and the number one best-selling Magic Bullet Blender for $26.
- Walmart: From Ninja’s Oprah-approved Foodi Pressure Cooker on sale for just $150 to a classic KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer for under $200, Walmart has everything you need to upgrade your kitchen appliances this year.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: There’s no shortage of kitchen deals at Bed Bath and Beyond this Black Friday, with 35% off select Nespresso Machines and 30% off select Breville Toaster Ovens.
- William Sonoma: Make Williams Sonoma your one-stop shop for high-end kitchen editions and cookware this year, and take advantage of deals on Vitamix blenders (up to $75 off) and Calphalon Cookware Sets (up to 20% off).
Best deals on workout equipment
- Walmart: Black Friday is the best time to splurge on big-ticket exercise equipment with major markdowns on treadmills, exercise bikes, and ellipticals at Walmart.
- Amazon: You’ll also find significant savings on exercise equipment on Amazon, with up to 20% off Schwinn and Bowflex.
Best healthy home deals
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Fighting flu season just became a Black Friday mission with select Dyson’s air purifiers up to $175 off at BBB.
- Amazon: Dirty floors are no match for Amazon’s versatile selection of robotic vacuums currently marked down for Black Friday, including the coveted iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for $30 less.
- Walmart: Don't skip Walmart for all of your healthy home essentials—we suggest adding Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier to your cart immediately to save almost 70%.
