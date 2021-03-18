The Best Toilet Bidets in 2021 | Bidet Seat and Attachment Reviews

3-year warranty

It’s the Omigo luxury model that thrilled Health editors with all its bells and whistles, including customizable wash settings that allow you to choose your preferred water temperature, pressure, spray angle, and spray width. Even the most particular bidet users will be able to get it just right. You have the option to customize both a frontside and backside wash too, which is an important feature for many female buyers.

You won’t get sprayed with a stream of cold water while you wait for water to warm like you do with many bidet attachments, thanks to the tankless water heater. You also won’t get sprayed in the face accidentally (which did happen to Health editors in testing other products). A skin contact safety sensor allows the device to spray only when someone is seated. If you have young children in your home, this may be an important safeguard to protect your bathroom.

The bidet seat is self-cleaning with retractable silver ion nozzles; no need to worry about an extra item in the bathroom to clean. If keeping your carbon footprint low is of utmost importance, you’ll appreciate the drying option that allows you to forgo toilet paper forever. Pro tip: If you live in a busy household with several people sharing a bathroom, the deodorizer will become your best friend. It works, and it’s a game changer.

Omigo offers a quality product with all the features you want at a lower price point than other luxury brands, making it our top pick.

Price: $551.65 (on sale); regularly $649

Requirements: GFI electrical outlet

Installation: 20 to 30 minutes; fairly easy; no plumbing required; all parts included

Features: Unlimited warm water, front and back wash, customizable water temperature, pressure, and spray angle settings, LED night-light, soft-close lid, warm air dryer, carbon-filter deodorizer, heated seat, skin contact safety sensor, self-cleaning silver ion nozzles

Warranty: Three years

Financing: Yes. Pay as little as $46 per month through Affirm

TO BUY: MyOmigo.com