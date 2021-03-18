The Best Toilet Bidets in 2021 | Bidet Seat and Attachment Reviews

We Americans have had a long-running affair with toilet paper, remaining convinced there's only one right way to clean our backsides. If 2020 taught us anything, though, it's that toilet paper can come, and it can go. And when it goes, there will be panic and chaos.
Maybe that's why we've started to wonder how other people around the world manage their dirty little secrets in the bathroom. Most Japanese households make use of bidets, and bidets are widely used throughout Europe—Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal are big fans—and many Arab nations. So, what's our hesitation? If you ask a bunch of people that question you're likely to get an embarrassed shrug, then they'll say something like this: "I dunno; it's just kind of weird."
While it's true many of us once considered a butt bath a strange phenomenon, maybe this is one of the many ways a pandemic can change people. Demand for bidets has skyrocketed and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. As one bidet brand, Omigo, says on its packaging materials: The future is always weird at first.
If buying a bidet is in your future, but you just don't know where to start, we've got you. Health editors took a look at the hottest bidet attachments and bidet seats on the market to help you find the one that will rinse your rear just the way you like. We even tested a handful of options to give you details about how well they work, the best and worst features, and whether installation really is a breeze like many companies suggest.
The best bidet seats are:
The best bidet attachments:
It’s the Omigo luxury model that thrilled Health editors with all its bells and whistles, including customizable wash settings that allow you to choose your preferred water temperature, pressure, spray angle, and spray width. Even the most particular bidet users will be able to get it just right. You have the option to customize both a frontside and backside wash too, which is an important feature for many female buyers.
You won’t get sprayed with a stream of cold water while you wait for water to warm like you do with many bidet attachments, thanks to the tankless water heater. You also won’t get sprayed in the face accidentally (which did happen to Health editors in testing other products). A skin contact safety sensor allows the device to spray only when someone is seated. If you have young children in your home, this may be an important safeguard to protect your bathroom.
The bidet seat is self-cleaning with retractable silver ion nozzles; no need to worry about an extra item in the bathroom to clean. If keeping your carbon footprint low is of utmost importance, you’ll appreciate the drying option that allows you to forgo toilet paper forever. Pro tip: If you live in a busy household with several people sharing a bathroom, the deodorizer will become your best friend. It works, and it’s a game changer.
Omigo offers a quality product with all the features you want at a lower price point than other luxury brands, making it our top pick.
Price: $551.65 (on sale); regularly $649
Requirements: GFI electrical outlet
Installation: 20 to 30 minutes; fairly easy; no plumbing required; all parts included
Features: Unlimited warm water, front and back wash, customizable water temperature, pressure, and spray angle settings, LED night-light, soft-close lid, warm air dryer, carbon-filter deodorizer, heated seat, skin contact safety sensor, self-cleaning silver ion nozzles
Warranty: Three years
Financing: Yes. Pay as little as $46 per month through Affirm
TO BUY: MyOmigo.com
The Bliss BB-2000 is a crowd pleaser, and for good reason. It has everything you’ll want in a high-end bidet seat along with some standout features that set it apart from the rest. The Bliss series uses a three-in-one nozzle system instead of the dual nozzles used by other brands. While all of the other bidet seats on our list are known to have good water pressure, this one is noted to be much stronger.
Forceful water pressure may be especially important for users weighing over 250 pounds. In addition to stronger pressure, the Bliss BB-2000 also uses a greater volume of water with each spray. If water conservation is your concern, this may not be your choice. Keep in mind that the stronger power means more noise and a slightly bulkier design too.
The Bliss BB-2000 also has an enema feature, which isn’t available with other brands. The spray is narrow but very powerful—strong enough to provide relief from constipation. Like other brands, Bio Bidet offers a remote control, but it’s more complex and harder to use than Brondell or Omigo remotes.
If aesthetics are a concern, note the Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 has a silver finish at the top of the seat and the option to use a black or white remote. While some may prefer these color options, it isn’t ideal if you want your bidet to blend in seamlessly.
The company says it’s best to connect directly to a dedicated GFI outlet. While other bidet seats require a GFI outlet, this one should be dedicated (meaning the bidet is the only thing using the outlet). If necessary, you can use an extension cord but be sure it’s a three-prong heavy duty extension cord.
Price: $699
Requirements: Dedicated GFI electrical outlet
Installation: 20 to 30 minutes; fairly easy; no plumbing required; all parts included
Features: Front and back washes, hybrid heating technology, three-in-one stainless steel nozzle system, highest water volume and water pressure spray, remote control, bubble-infused feminine wash, self-cleaning nozzles, touch screen side panel, heated seat, night-light, body sensor, slow-closing lid
Warranty: Three-year 100% warranty
Financing:Yes. Pay as little as $64 per month through Affirm
TO BUY: BioBidet.com
Known in the industry for producing high-quality products, Brondell offers a truly luxurious bidet seat with the Swash 1400. This model offers all of the upgrades—adjustable warm water, front and back washes, heated seat, night-light, self-cleaning nozzles, drying, deodorizer, adjustable spray angle and pressure, and more.
With a user-friendly remote control, it’s easy for everyone to use. You can even program the preferred settings for two users, making it even simpler. Those who worry about the sanitary nature of bidets in general will be pleased to know this model uses a self-cleaning process the company describes as an antifungal and antibacterial silver oxide nanoparticle water treatment. It’s unknown how this system compares in effectiveness to other brands, but the company touts its superior cleaning ability.
Most people don’t realize you’re not supposed to sit on the lid of a bidet seat; many of the lids are flimsy and can’t support an adult’s weight. If you’re a lid sitter, look no further because the Swash 1400 can support up to 300 pounds.
The Swash isn’t as powerful as the Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000, but it also doesn’t require a dedicated outlet. This is one of the few brands offering a beige color variety, so if you have a beige toilet, this one’s for you.
Price: $649
Requirements: GFI electrical outlet
Installation: 20 to 30 minutes; fairly easy; no plumbing required; all parts included
Features: Two adjustable nozzles for front and back washing, unlimited warm water, heated seat, blue night-light, programmable user settings, replaceable carbon-filter deodorizer, adjustable spray nozzles to choose width and pressure, warm air dryer, cordless remote, stainless steel nozzles and on-demand nozzle sterilizer, beige color option, sturdy lid holds up to 300 lbs
Warranty: Three-year limited warranty
Financing: Yes. Pay as little as $55 per month through Affirm
TO BUY: Brondell.com
Toto is the most well-known bidet company, having first pioneered the product in the 1980s. Washlet is the Toto name for its electric bidet toilet seat, and much like Kleenex facial tissues or Q-tips, the brand name has become almost interchangeable with the name of the product. In the world of plumbing and toilets, Toto is known for quality and reliability.
One feature Toto offers that other brands don’t is a premist cleansing, which is a spray of the toilet bowl before use that prevents waste from adhering to the bowl, keeping your toilet clean and sanitary. Toto also offers a beige-colored seat, which is available through Brondell, but not many other brands offer a beige option.
The C100 and C200 (two of the most popular Toto models) employ a tank water heater. This means you’ll get up to 40 seconds of heated water, and then—surprise—cold water. This stands in stark contrast to the limitless warm water of tankless water heaters, but those are offered at higher price points. However, the C100 and C200 both offer great value, with the C200 offering the benefit of a remote control instead of a side panel.
Price: Approximately $420–$490 (prices vary depending on the retailer)
Requirements: GFI electrical outlet
Installation: 20 to 30 minutes; fairly easy; no plumbing required; all parts included
Features: Deodorizer, automatic open/close or soft-close lid, remote control or side panel, heated seat, warm air dryer, adjustable water temperature and volume, unlimited warm water, multiple user settings, premist cleaning, oscillating and pulsating cleansing options, self-cleaning nozzles
Warranty: One-year limited warranty
Financing: Varies by retailer
If you're looking for the bidet functionality on a budget, a bidet attachment is a great option. A bidet attachment is also the way to go if you don't have an electrical outlet accessible to the toilet, but you'll have to forgo the perks of electricity like the night-light, seat warming, air dryer, and deodorizer.
Keep in mind as you shop for bidet attachments: Less expensive options will use cold or ambient water. These models are also the easiest to install since they connect directly to your toilet's clean waterline.
The higher-priced models offer a warm water wash and adjustable water temperature, but you'll need to connect to your sink's hot waterline. This isn't as complicated as it sounds, but it's more involved than attaching to the toilet line. With this method of heating water, though, you may get a spray of cold water before the warm water is delivered. This can be prevented with some attachments by leaving the water nozzle turned to warm.
Pros: Attractive bamboo knob, Self-cleaning nozzle, adjustable water pressure and spray angle, easy to install, comes with This #2 Shall Pass book to entertain while you wash, option to bundle your purchase with a Tushy ottoman for $149. Also available: Bamboo toilet paper stand, travel devices, and fun merchandise
Cons: No front wash, no warm water, limited customization of water settings
Price: $99
Requirements: No electricity or plumbing needed; attaches to toilet’s clean waterline
Installation: Easy; install in under 10 minutes
TO BUY: HelloTushy.com
Pros: Warm water front and rear washes, self-cleaning nozzles, adjustable water temperature and pressure, easy installation, sleek design, quality components made to last
Cons: Nozzle position and spray direction are not adjustable
Price: $92.65
Requirements: No electricity needed; attaches to your sink’s hot waterline
Installation: Easy; 15 minutes or less; all parts included
TO BUY: MyOmigo.com
Pros: Front and rear washes, sleek design, adjustable water pressure control
Cons: Water temperature not adjustable, nozzle position and spray direction not adjustable, nozzles are not self-cleaning
Price: $39
Requirements: No electricity needed; attaches to your sink’s hot waterline
Installation: Easy; 15 minutes or less; all parts included
TO BUY: BioBidet.com
Pros: Front and rear wash, warm water, adjustable water temperature and pressure, low-key design, two self-cleaning nozzles, quality components made to last, easy to use
Cons: Nozzle position and spray direction are not adjustable
Note: There are two Comfort+ models—the FSR-15 and FSR-25. The FSR-15 does not have adjustable warm water features and connects to your toilet’s clean waterline. The FSR-25 does have warm water options and connects to your sink’s hot waterline.
Price: $79.99
Requirements: No electricity needed; attaches to your sink’s hot waterline or toilet clean waterline
Installation: Easy; 15 minutes or less; all parts included
TO BUY: Brondell.com
As it turns out, there are a lot of compelling reasons to consider a bidet beyond reducing our dependence on toilet paper.
While great bidet toilets range in price from $1,600 to $7,000 or more, you don't have to spend thousands on a fancy new toilet. With bidet attachments and bidet toilet seats, you can use the toilet you already have and, with a simple and painless installation, get all the functionality you'd want from a bidet at the fraction of the price. Bidet attachments typically cost around $50 or less, and bidet seats range in price from $70 to $1,500, depending on the features of the seat.
Washing your backside with a bidet is a no-hands-needed process, eliminating the spread of germs. Bidet lovers also say they get a much cleaner feel after a wash than a wipe. While some who prioritize that clean feeling use flushable wipes, they aren't good for septic systems or the environment since they don't break down over time like toilet paper (no matter what it says on the packaging).
Minimizing our use of toilet paper just makes sense as global citizens. Our seemingly endless supply of toilet paper (it seemed endless until 2020, anyway) comes at a steep cost to the environment. Industrial logging operations supplying trees for toilet paper cause widespread, irreversible deforestation, contributing to climate change and displacement of indigenous people groups.
Some worry that a bidet may waste water, but consider this: It takes 37 gallons of water to make one roll of toilet paper, according to Scientific American. In contrast, a bidet uses about one-eighth gallon of water for each use. Put simply, you could use your bidet 295 times before you consumed the amount of water needed to make one roll of toilet paper.
Bidet seats and bidet attachments aren't just a luxury item. Washing your backside instead of wiping is preferable for a handful of health problems.
If you experience any of these issues, a bidet could be a great alternative for you:
If you're looking to buy a bidet that works with your existing toilet, you'll need to choose between a bidet attachment or a bidet seat.
Bidet attachments are affordable devices you can attach to your existing toilet for backside washing. You can easily install the attachment between the toilet seat and almost any toilet in a few minutes' time. Bidet attachments are the most affordable option, but many models lack desirable features such as warm water, front washing, drying, and customizable water pressure and direction. Unlike bidet seats, bidet attachments do not require an electrical outlet, but some do attach to your hot waterline.
Bidet seats replace your existing toilet seat on almost any type of toilet and have retractable nozzles that appear when the seat is activated. A bidet seat offers a wide selection of features at varying price points, such as warm water, front washing, customization of water pressure and direction, seat warming, night-lights, deodorizing, drying, and more. If you want a luxury bidet experience and don't mind paying a little more for it, the bidet seat is the way to go.
Bidet seats do require more for installation, though—plan for about 20 to 30 minutes to do this. Several companies have helpful instructional videos to ensure it's a painless process. Keep in mind, unlike bidet attachments that do not require an electrical outlet, bidet seats do need electricity. If you don't have an outlet near your toilet, consider using an extension cord, having an electrician install an outlet, or use a non-electric bidet attachment instead.
The seats generally come in either round or elongated versions, so be sure you know which shape toilet you have.
Here are some of the key features you should consider when shopping for a bidet attachment or a bidet seat:
As you've probably figured out by now, there really is a bidet for every booty and every budget. You don't have to undergo a major renovation on your bathroom, spend thousands of dollars, or hire a handyman to manage installation. You can simply choose the features that matter most to you, determine your budget, and install your seat or attachment in less time than it takes to watch one episode of your favorite reality TV show.
Dr. Courtney Schmidt is a clinical consultant pharmacist and geriatric care expert. Since completing her Pharm.D. at the University of Florida, Dr. Schmidt has worked in multiple clinical settings and has served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Central Florida.