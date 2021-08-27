Best Splurge: Dyson Air TP01 Multiplier 40-Inch Bladeless Tower Fan

If you're open to a bigger investment, Dr. Jain recommends this option from Dyson, especially when you're also dealing with summer heat. The fan circulates air while removing 99.97 percent of allergens, dust, and mold, according to the brand. With 10 different airflow settings and preset intervals that range from 15 minutes to 9 hours, it's one of the most customizable air purifiers. Even reviewers with respiratory conditions swear by it. "I have asthma triggered by allergies with dust and mold being the top two. I have it on at work in an old building with ventilation issues and windows that do not open," wrote one. "I leave it on all week and turn it off for the weekend. Monday mornings one can definitely tell the difference in the air….The filter lasts a little over a year. Glancing at the dirty filter I just changed, seeing is believing."