The Best Air Purifiers for Allergies

Breathe easier at home with a HEPA air purifier, which will clear dust, smoke, VOCs, and other allergens from the air.
You may consider your home a safe haven from pollution and allergens. But get this: even though you can't necessarily tell by looking at it, indoor air is often twice as polluted as outdoor air thanks to dust, mold, and chemicals that accumulate in the enclosed space over time.
“Some things like dust mites might only be in the air for 20 to 30 minutes, but if something floats around for hours, like cat antigen, dog antigen, cockroaches, or mold, you want an air purifier on to trap it,” says Timothy Craig, DO, a professor at Penn State’s Center for Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are gasses from cigarette smoke, paints, furniture, copiers, cleaning supplies, and dry-cleaned clothes can also lead to symptoms of "sick building syndrome," like headaches and fatigue.
When shopping for an air purifier, make sure it uses a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. This type of filter meets certain standards set by the United States Department of Energy, like the ability to remove 99.97% of tiny (0.3 micrometer or bigger) airborne particles. Dr. Craig says this type of filter is extremely effective at removing any airborne allergens and should remain on at all times in order to reach its full air-cleaning potential. Just make sure to replace the filter as often as the manufacturer suggests, usually every six months to two years.
Here, we share seven HEPA-filter air purifiers worth trying out for a cleaner, healthier home.
1
Honeywell HPA300 True HEPA Allergen Remover
This purifier is a workhorse that circulates air five times every hour, capturing odors and germs in the process. What’s more, this model doesn’t release any ozone, a known lung irritant.
2
GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
A tower-shaped air purifier combines a HEPA filter, charcoal filter, and UV-C light to get your home dust-free while also eliminating odors from pets and smoking and kill airborne bacteria in its tracks.
3
Holmes HAP600-U HEPA-Type Egg Air Purifier
This adorable egg-shaped number fits perfectly on a dresser or nightstand. Like all other HEPA filter purifiers, it gets rid of 99% of allergens in the air. You can also choose from three filter speeds, depending on the size of your space.
4
Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing Ultra Quiet Air Cleaner Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter
Looking for an affordable option? This miniature filter comes in at less than $50 and still offers HEPA-grade filtration. Place it on a shelf or under your desk and you won’t even remember it’s there. Reviews praise this little guy’s near-perfect silence, too.
5
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
The sleek, compact design of this air purifier will make it anything but an eyesore in your home. A built-in air quality sensor alerts the machine when it needs to do double times on eliminating those pesky allergens. If no allergens are detected in a 30-minute span, the machine temporarily turns off to save power.
6
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier
Before you go into sticker shock over this purifier, hear us out: Dyson is known for creating quality home products (vacuums and blow dryers included) and reviews laud the product’s state-of-the-art design. This model comes with a remote control and app that provides air quality data and alerts when your HEPA filter should be replaced.
7
Alen BreatheSmart FLEX Customizable Air Purifier with HEPA-Pure Filter
Yes, you can keep your air pure and your home stylish all at once. Alen’s device comes in 14 colors to fit any style. But most impressive is its lifetime warranty, which makes the hefty price tag well worth it.