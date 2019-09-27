The 10 Best Air Purifiers, According to Customer Reviews

Entering your home should feel like a breath of fresh air—literally. But the truth is, many homes, especially older builds, are actually filled with allergens, mold, and pet odors that are polluting your living space. The best way to tackle these issues? Finding the best air purifier on the market to filter your home’s unique pollutants and prevent them from wreaking havoc on your health.

While most air purifiers offer a multi-stage filtration system, you number one priority should be purchasing an air purifier with a True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter. The U.S. Department of Energy has a HEPA standard, which requires every certified filter to stop 99.7% of all particles that are at least 0.3 micrometers in size.

A HEPA filter won’t stop viruses or VOCs (like cigarette smoke or acetone) from circulating in your home—you’ll have to look at other filtration stages in your air purifier to stop these air quality concerns—but they’re still critical for filtering out allergens, mold, and pet dander.

Most air purifiers also have a carbon filter built into the filtration system, which reduces odors like cigarette smoke or overpowering kitchen scents. Some advanced builds also feature UV lights to kill germs, or ionic functions to help break down odors and particles.

No matter your primary air concerns or budget, there’s an air purifier out there that’s perfect for your home. So to help you find your perfect match, we’ve scoured reviews from real customers and found the best air purifiers that are currently on the market. Whether you’re looking for the best air purifier for allergies, mold, odors, or pet dander, we’ve included options that address every specific need, so you’ll have no trouble finding the right fit for you. Read on to tackle bad air quality—and in turn, improve the health of your home and it’s inhabitants— once and for all.

Here, the 10 best air purifiers for 2019: