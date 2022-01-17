Best Splurge: LG PuriCare 360 ThinQ Air Purifier

Filters: True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Room Size: 310 square feet

What you'll love: At $700, the LG PuriCare is the most expensive air purifier on this list, but it has plenty of smart features that make it worth the splurge if your budget allows it. It has a True HEPA filter that captures various types of particles and an LED indicator that changes color depending on the air quality (it changes from red to orange to yellow to green as air quality improves, so you can literally see that it's working). There's even a Clean Boost mode that tilts and rotates the top of the air purifier to improve circulation and capture any mold spores in the air. Shoppers appreciate that they can change settings and set schedules with the LG ThinQ app on their phones instead of controlling the unit with the included remote. The LG air purifier, which is also Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly, is also available for purchase at Best Buy and Home Depot.

Keep in mind: At 13.5 inches wide and just over 23 inches tall, the LG air purifier is definitely on the larger side. One Amazon reviewer said it's big enough that you'll actually need to make room for it in your home.

What reviewers are saying: "My husband commented that the air in the room smelled fresher and cleaner when we replaced the Molekule [air purifier] with this LG," wrote an Amazon shopper, who added, "The LG's auto fan mode works marvelously and instantly raises and lowers the fan speed based on air conditions. For instance, when we blew out a candle that was across the room from the LG, it almost instantly turned up the fan speed to clear out the smoke from the extinguished candle."