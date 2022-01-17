The 6 Best Air Purifiers for Mold, According to Experts and Reviews
If you're dealing with mold in your home, then you know the issue is more than just a musty problem in your basement—it can also affect the air you breathe and trigger allergies. No one wants to breathe in mold (or things like dust and pet dander), so that's where air purifiers come into play.
"Air purifiers can help to remove particles (such as mold spores) from the air to improve indoor air quality," says John McKeon, MD, the CEO and founder of Allergy Standards Limited. "They use fans to force air through a filter in order to remove pollutants from the air."
But it's important to note that air purifiers can't actually get rid of mold on the walls, says Denisa E. Ferastraoaru, MD, Allergist at Montefiore Medical Center. "Visible mold needs to be removed by identifying the source of mold (e.g. broken pipe, insufficient ventilation), and addressing the problem."
When cleaning mold in your home, Dr. Ferastraoaru recommends keeping an air purifier close by so it can trap mold that gets released into the air. "Once the spores land on the floor or furniture, it is harder to remove; the air purifier cannot do this as [the spores] are not airborne anymore," she says.
Since there are so many air purifiers on the market, it can be hard to tell the difference between them all. We tapped Dr. Ferastraoaru and Dr. McKeon to find out exactly what features to look for when dealing with mold in your home. With their expert tips in mind, we rounded up six customer-loved air purifiers for mold from brands like Levoit, Dyson, and Blueair.
Some of the models on this list are actually Asthma & Allergy Friendly certified, which is a program operated by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. Air purifiers with this certification have been tested and proven to reduce allergens in the air without redistributing them.
- Best Overall: Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
- Best for Large Rooms: RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier
- Best With UV Light: Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
- Best With Fan: Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan
- Best With Washable Filter: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
- Best Splurge: LG PuriCare 360 ThinQ Air Purifier
What to look for in an air purifier for mold, according to experts
HEPA Filters: Most air purifiers are equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is the "international gold standard for filtering particles," according to Dr. McKeon.
HEPA filters are also recommended by doctors because they can help reduce allergens in the air, theoretically removing at least 99.97% of mold, pollen, dust, bacteria, and any airborne particles. "These filters are able to trap [the] majority of particles that are at least 0.3 microns in size (in general, mold spores range from four microns, up to 10-20 microns)," adds Dr. Ferastraoaru. "The plain HEPA filter is excellent in removing mold spores."
Activated Carbon: Besides helping with allergies, one of the many other reasons people use air purifiers is for removing odors in their homes. Whether these smells are from mold, pets, food, or smoke, you'll need another type of filter to get rid of them.
"To remove odors or gases you will need an air purifier with additional technology. An activated carbon filter is typically used for removing gases," says Dr. McKeon. "Often, an activated carbon filter will be combined with a HEPA filter for effective filtration of both particles and gases."
UV-C Light: "Some air purifiers have UV-C light, which is thought to help in killing mold spores," says Dr. Ferastraoaru. But she says that the UV-C light in these appliances might not be strong enough to kill the mold.
"It's important to note that the intensity of the light and the length of time the mold spore is exposed to the light will determine how effective the device is at destroying mold spores," adds Dr. McKeon. "The amount of exposure time needed will vary depending on the type of mold."
One other thing to consider is that UV lights can emit ozone that irritates the respiratory tract, according to Dr. Ferastraoaru, so people with sensitivities might want to avoid it.
Room Size: Make sure you select an air purifier that's the proper size for your room if you want it to be effective. Most models will clearly state the square footage online, but some even take it a step further by listing the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), a number that should be at least two-thirds of the room's area. "The CADR indicates the volume of filtered air that the device delivers, with separate scores for smoke, pollen, and dust," Dr. McKeon says. "The higher the CADR scores for each pollutant, the faster the device filters the air."
Filter Replacements: To keep your air purifier performing properly, you need to regularly replace the filters, which is a necessary recurring expense. Most air purifiers have an indicator light that tells you when it's time to swap for a new filter (around every six to nine months, depending on usage), and replacements can cost anywhere from $30 to $105, depending on the brand and model. Dr. Ferastraoaru recommends running air purifiers 24/7, which means the filters will need to be replaced more often than usual.
Keep reading to learn more about the best air purifiers for mold, according to expert input and customer reviews.
Best Overall: Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
Filters: Pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and True HEPA filter
Room Size: Up to 547 square feet (ideal size is 219 square feet)
What you'll love: With more than 40,400 five-star ratings, the Levoit Core 300 is Amazon's best-selling air purifier. It has an expert-recommended True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and it filters from all directions so your entire room (up to 547 square feet) can have cleaner air. The air purifier has a timer with two-hour intervals, so you can essentially put it on autopilot and go about your day. Plus, there are four different filter types that you can purchase separately (think: smoke remover or pet allergy filter), and replacements cost around $30-$36 each.
Keep in mind: While it has a sleep mode that lowers the noise output to 24 decibels (slightly louder than a whisper), some customers report that it's still a little noisy.
What reviewers are saying: "As someone who has chronic allergies year-round, this air purifier has been a game-changer. I live in a 100+-year-old apartment in the Midwest (where pollen and mold are common)," wrote a customer, who added, "I've noticed a major change in my breathing quality and congestion since installing these. I just wish they were a little quieter when on full blast, but the white noise is nice at night for sleeping."
Best for Large Rooms: RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier
Filters: Pre-filter, medium filter, HEPA filter, Germ Defense filter, and activated carbon filter
Room Size: Up to 815 square feet
What you'll love: This air purifier from RabbitAir is best for large areas with mold issues (like open living rooms, lofts, and basements) since it's effective at cleaning the air in rooms up to 815 square feet It has a super slim design, and it can even be mounted to the wall so it takes up no floor space. The appliance has six layers of filtration, including the special Germ Defense filter that's designed to trap mold spores and other airborne particles. Plus, the air purifier is Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly so you can feel confident that it removes allergens from the air.
Keep in mind: The $105 replacement filters are more expensive than others on this list, but the brand says that they should last for two years when used 12 hours a day (or one year of continuous use).
What reviewers are saying: "In my basement, I have the germ filter to reduce mold/mildew smells, and after a week moving into a new house, the smells were gone," said one customer. "The second one I use is upstairs and I love it! It no longer smells like wet dog when you walk into my home, which is a huge relief."
Best With UV Light: Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
Filters: Pre-filter, charcoal filter, True HEPA filter, and UV-C light
Room Size: Up to 743 square feet (ideal size is 153 square feet)
What you'll love: The Germ Guardian air purifier is another option that comes highly rated by thousands of Amazon shoppers. (You can also buy it from Target.) In addition to a True HEPA filter, this air purifier has a UV-C light that kills mold and other germs that come into contact with the light for long enough. Even though the efficacy of air purifiers using UV light on mold spores is debatable, some people still prefer this added feature for peace of mind. There's also an activated carbon filter that reduces the weird smells that are often associated with mold. The brand recommends changing the filter every six to nine months, but there's a light indicator that tells you when it's time for a replacement.
Keep in mind: While the brand claims this air purifier can function in rooms as large as 743 square feet, this one works best in rooms up to 153 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms and other small areas rather than basements.
What reviewers are saying: "I have chronic sinus and allergy problems, and we recently found out the wall behind the bed has mold growing on it from a leaky window," wrote one person. "I can't tell you how much this has improved my sinus and allergy problems. I use it in the bedroom, which I close off from the rest of the house, but am going to purchase another one for the dining room and living room. When I open the bedroom door, you can actually smell a difference in the air quality!"
Best With Fan: Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan
Filters: HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Room Size: 500-800 square feet
What you'll love: This multifunctional appliance from Dyson is an air purifier and a tower fan all in one, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve air circulation in their home (especially during the summer). Together, the HEPA filter and activated carbon filter capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns—and they don't get recirculated into the air because the unit is fully sealed. The Dyson air purifier oscillates 350 degrees, so it reaches throughout the entire room. You can even use the backward airflow mode if you want to purify the room without cooling it down. The appliance monitors the air quality in real-time and displays the results on the LCD screen and in the Dyson Link app. Plus, it's another air purifier for mold that's Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly, which means it's been tested and proven to remove allergens from the air.
Keep in mind: Even though fans aren't designed to actually lower the temperature like air conditioners (instead, they move the air around you for a cooling effect), some customers were still disappointed by the fan's ability to cool them down.
What reviewers are saying: "My daughter told me about this air purifier as we have furniture in our finished basement and my number one concern is mold," one customer wrote. They added: "I can now feel that our air is cleaner and confident that it is filtering our room."
Best With Washable Filter: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Filters: Washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPASilent filter
Room Size: 540 square feet
What you'll love: Even though it doesn't have a True HEPA filter like many others on this list, the Blueair air purifier uses its own method of filtration called HEPASilent technology, which claims to catch particles as small as 0.1 microns. The brand says this filtration method is comparable (and perhaps more efficient) than traditional HEPA filters. The first layer of defense is the washable fabric pre-filter that catches large particles, while the activated carbon layer is what traps odors (whether from mold, cooking, or pets). The air purifier can be placed nearly anywhere in the room because it filters from all directions, and it only has one button so it's very easy to use.
Keep in mind: Some reviewers experienced unpleasant, plastic-like odors during the first few days of use. "That smell went away after a couple days, so don't let that keep you from trying this unit," one person wrote.
What reviewers are saying: "I was having great difficulty breathing after a then-unknown mold exposure," wrote a customer. "Between the time the mold was discovered and the time it took to get a contractor out to take care of it, I could not breathe indoors… This purifier allowed me to breathe almost immediately."
Best Splurge: LG PuriCare 360 ThinQ Air Purifier
Filters: True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Room Size: 310 square feet
What you'll love: At $700, the LG PuriCare is the most expensive air purifier on this list, but it has plenty of smart features that make it worth the splurge if your budget allows it. It has a True HEPA filter that captures various types of particles and an LED indicator that changes color depending on the air quality (it changes from red to orange to yellow to green as air quality improves, so you can literally see that it's working). There's even a Clean Boost mode that tilts and rotates the top of the air purifier to improve circulation and capture any mold spores in the air. Shoppers appreciate that they can change settings and set schedules with the LG ThinQ app on their phones instead of controlling the unit with the included remote. The LG air purifier, which is also Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly, is also available for purchase at Best Buy and Home Depot.
Keep in mind: At 13.5 inches wide and just over 23 inches tall, the LG air purifier is definitely on the larger side. One Amazon reviewer said it's big enough that you'll actually need to make room for it in your home.
What reviewers are saying: "My husband commented that the air in the room smelled fresher and cleaner when we replaced the Molekule [air purifier] with this LG," wrote an Amazon shopper, who added, "The LG's auto fan mode works marvelously and instantly raises and lowers the fan speed based on air conditions. For instance, when we blew out a candle that was across the room from the LG, it almost instantly turned up the fan speed to clear out the smoke from the extinguished candle."
