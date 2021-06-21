1. Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier

When you install an air purifier into your home, it can be hard to tell if your new device is actually doing something. Luckily, a built-in air quality sensor on the Coway will clear up any concerns. It tracks your environment in real time and lets you know if it's clean, polluted, or highly polluted. Already trusted by more than 9,100 shoppers, it has four layers of filtration-including a pre-filter and deodorizer-to remove dust, smoke, odors, and pollen from up to 361 square feet. Snag it on sale for 21% off until midnight PT on June 22.