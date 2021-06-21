6 Prime Day Air Purifier Deals to Make Your Home Even Healthier
When Amazon Prime Day rolls around each year, we're ready to splurge. Everything from cordless vacuums and hair growth products to flat-screen televisions and teeth whitening kits go straight into the cart. And while we're all for finding little luxuries at a major discount, we also know the massive sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in necessities. Along with major markdowns on basic household needs like toilet paper, there are ridiculously good deals on the ultimate indoor essential: air purifiers.
An air purifier may not seem like a must-have for every home, but it actually plays an important role in keeping your space healthy. Indoor air is often twice as polluted as outdoor air with allergens, dust, and mold accumulating over time. Using an air purifier is an easy way to remove this excess, and it has the added bonus of making your space smell fresher, too.
These are the best Prime Day air purifier deals on best-sellers to shop right now:
- Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier, $181 (was $230)
- Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, $160 (was $250)
- Levoit Air Purifier, $90 (was $100)
- Medify Medical Filtration Air Purifier, $112 (was $160)
- Alen BreatheSmart Flex Air Purifier, $249 (was $349)
- Partu HEPA Air Purifier, $58 (was $80)
Not sure where to start? The most important thing is finding an air purifier with a True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, which is regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy. The certification requires the filter to stop 99.7% of particles that are at least 0.3 micrometers in size. You can count on these designs to trap allergens, mold, and pet dander-but they're not always great for killing germs. Search for designs with a UV light for the added bonus of killing viruses and bacteria.
Of course, there's no time to waste with so many spectacular deals ready to shop. Rather than spending your time researching top-rated picks, scroll through our guide to find the best air purifier deals available this Prime Day. Just don't forget you'll need to be logged into your Prime account-or sign up for a free 30-day trial here-to score these deals before they end on June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Related Items
1. Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
When you install an air purifier into your home, it can be hard to tell if your new device is actually doing something. Luckily, a built-in air quality sensor on the Coway will clear up any concerns. It tracks your environment in real time and lets you know if it's clean, polluted, or highly polluted. Already trusted by more than 9,100 shoppers, it has four layers of filtration-including a pre-filter and deodorizer-to remove dust, smoke, odors, and pollen from up to 361 square feet. Snag it on sale for 21% off until midnight PT on June 22.
2. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA
This popular model has earned more than 14,000 perfect reviews for its top-of-the-line filtration. It takes air through four layers of purification including a fine mesh filter for dust, a true HEPA filter for pollutants, a washable carbon filter for odors, and a neutralizing filter that kills bacteria. Powerful enough to conquer up to 360 square feet of air (i.e. the standard bedroom size), it also comes with a smart sensor that auto adjusts the filter fan speed to account for air quality. Another top of the line feature? It automatically activates sleep mode to dim lights, minimize sound, and reduce energy usage during the night.
3. Levoit Air Purifier
Amazon's best-selling HEPA-certified air purifier is this small but mighty pick: It filters the air in a 261-square foot space up to five times per hour. Each cycle takes the air through three filters including a carbon filter for odors, a HEPA filter for small particles, and a nylon pre-filter for larger particles like hair, lint, or pet dander. A wide range of settings-including fan speed, timed sessions, and sleep mode-let you personalize the purifier to your space.
4. Medify Medical Filtration Air Purifier
You only have until midnight tonight to save 30% on this sleek air purifier. Already adored by almost 4,900 shoppers, it uses dual air intakes to maximize filtration coverage. This allows the machine to purify up to 500 square feet in just 30 minutes or 1,000 square feet in an hour. Each cycle takes the air through three layers of filtration to remove everything from odors and smoke to pet dander and pollen. Plus, it comes with a child lock to protect prying fingers.
5. Alen BreatheSmart Flex Air Purifier
An onsite coupon drops the price of this medical grade purifier by $100-and it's a deal you won't want to miss. The HEPA-certified model makes any space more breathable by trapping common allergy triggers like dust, pet fur, and pollen. While it's powerful enough to clean up to 700 square feet in just 30 minutes, we suggest putting the sleek purifier in your bedroom. It has a sleep mode and emits pink noise to help you sleep as it cleans. Plus, it's one of the sleekest designs on the list.
6. Partu HEPA Air Purifier
Prime members can score this 17-inch air purifier for less than $60 until midnight ET on June 22. Although it's the most affordable pick on the list, the purifier boasts similar features as many of its competitors including three layers of filtration, an energy saving mode, and a quiet operating system. But it adds an unexpected bonus to the list: A color-changing LED light that makes the functional device fun, too. There's a reason almost 2,900 shoppers left it a perfect rating.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors-straight to your inbox.