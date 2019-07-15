You Can Snag This Best-Selling Sunrise Alarm Clock Our Readers Love for Just $89 Today

While most of us dream of a slow morning with sunshine streaming through the windows and birds chirping outdoors, reality looks more like an obnoxious-sounding alarm clock blaring through the darkness. Thankfully, science has provided the perfect alternative for anyone in a constant battle with their alarm clock: the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock ($90, was $140; amazon.com).

For anyone who’s not a morning person, this sunrise-simulating clock is the perfect solution for an easier wake-up. Currently on sale for just $89 for Amazon Prime Day, it eases your transition from sleep to consciousness by gradually brightening the room starting 30 minutes before your chosen wake-up time. Once your wake-up time hits, the alarm plays one of five “nature sounds” like a zen garden, gentle piano, seaside sound, or bird song. Non outdoorsy-types can skip the nature feel altogether with an FM radio option.

On slower mornings, a quick tap-to-snooze feature gives you an extra nine minutes of sleep. Don’t worry about knocking it over—durable, non-slip rubber feet keep the clock securely locked in place no matter how haphazard your swing. The sleek design is also functionable, keeping cool to the touch so that it’s even safe for children’s bedrooms.

The UV-free light can also be used to send you off to sleep by imitating a sunset. Just pick out your favorite book, snuggle under the covers, and let the light slowly dim around you. You can sleep easy knowing a built-in alarm can be turned on in conjunction with the peaceful nature sounds for super heavy sleepers, while a back-up power function maintains the internal clock for up to 8 hours in case of a power failure.

Despite plenty of sunrise alarm clock models on the market, this option is Philips’ number one best-seller and has earned nearly 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s also a best-selling product for Health readers in search of the best wake-up alarm clocks.

One reviewer summed it up best: “Overall, this wake-up lamp has really made getting up in the morning easier. The gradual light fading from orange to white has never startled me awake, and I find the slow process of being gently awoken to be refreshing. The choice of sounds that play at the end of the alarm are nice, and soothing, and not jarring at all. This light was expensive, but I'm glad I bought.”

Lucky for you, this former splurge is actually on sale right now for $50 cheaper than usual. But you’ll want to act fast—Prime Day (and this deal) won't last forever. With two-day shipping, one of many perks of a Prime membership, you’ll be basking in the (artificial) sunlight in no time.

To buy: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise and Sunset Simulation ($90, was $140; amazon)

