All the Best Last-Minute Deals You Can Get on Amazon

Procrastinators, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree: Amazon just launched a ton of holiday deals for last-minute shoppers.

From now through December 22, Amazon will feature a series of Last-Minute Deals covering more than 30 departments, including activewear, kitchen, devices, beauty, health and personal care, shoes, and much more. Prime members can even wait up until December 22 to do their shopping and still receive their gifts in time for Christmas Eve—though some of these deals won’t last for long! (Not a Prime member? Sign up now here.)

What’s more, you don’t have to be a Prime member to qualify for free shipping. For a limited time, all orders over $25 ship for free. Ready to check off your holiday list? Here are some of the best pieces you can pick up at a discount:

Nike Apparel and Accessories: Up to 30% off select items

Core 10 Activewear: Up to 50% off women’s apparel

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity Kits: 40% off

Glass Meal Prep Containers: Up to 20% off

Beats Headphones: Up to 20% off

Echo Dot and devices: Up to 40% off

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker: Up to 40% off

And here are just some of the many product categories featuring special deals now through December 22.

Amazon Devices: Up to 75% off Echo and Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindles, and more.

Amazon Fashion: Up to 40% off Amazon fashion, including clothing and accessories for women, kids, and men.

Home: Up to 40% off select home, bedding, and furniture items.

Kitchen: Up to 40% off select kitchen appliances, accessories, and more.

Beauty: Up to 40% off toothbrushes, skincare, bath and shower products, and more.

Be sure to come back and check out Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals now through December 22. With new deals launching daily, you’ll find everything you need for your family and friends (and even some treats for yourself) no matter how late you plan to shop.

