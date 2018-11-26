Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday

Now that Black Friday is over, we're turning our attention to Cyber Monday. There are *tons* of great sales happening on November 26, including from some of our favorite brands like Dermstore, Foreo, and Brooklinen. Also seriously marked-down for Cyber Monday? A long list of products at Amazon. There are so many discounted items, though, that it can be confusing fo figure out which ones are actually worth spending your hard-earned money on. So we did the work for you: Below, the best Amazon Cyber Monday sales of 2018, from top-rated beauty products to normally pricey kitchen gear to fitness trackers.

How to save at Amazon on Cyber Monday

Forget just the one day: This year, Amazon is offering a full week of Cyber Monday deals from November 24 through December 1. And, like on Black Friday and Prime Day, it's smart to be a Prime member in order to get access to the best deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial here (you'll be charged $119 a year, or $13 a month, after the first 30 days). Your Prime membership will give you access to exclusive music, videos, e-books, and audio streaming services, as well as free two-day shipping on qualifying items.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon beauty deals

• Save on Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, 4.0 Ounce

• Save on jane iredale PurePressed Base SPF 20 Mineral Foundation Refill, Golden Glow and more

• Save on Clarisonic Deep Pore Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement and more

• Save on Grande Cosmetics Lash Stash Gift Set and more

• Save on Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

• Save on Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection, 3 Piece Set - Lavender, Cucumber, Rose

• Save on Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution and more

• Save on DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE Device

• Save on Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File Value Set

Best Cyber Monday Amazon fitness deals

• Save on Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker

• Save on MaxiClimber Vertical Climber

• Save 25% on select Bowflex Max Trainers

• Save on S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water

• Save on Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Fitness and Running Earbuds with Heart Rate and Activity Tracker

• Save on Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print Extra Thick Non Slip Exercise and Fitness Mat

• Save up to $50 on Select Fitbit Items

• Save up to 35% on Everlast boxing gloves

Best Cyber Monday Amazon home and kitchen deals

• Save on Saeco X-Small Vapore Automatic Espresso Machine

• Save 22% off Copper Chef 12pc Bakeware Set

• Save on Shun Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Best Cyber Monday Amazon home deals

• Save on Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, Hand-Crafted Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser for Aromatherapy

• Save on Shark Ultra-Light Vacuums

• Save on Tempur-Pedic Cloud Breeze Dual Pillow

• Save up to 20% on select Philips Light Bulbs

Best Cyber Monday Amazon smart home devices deals

• Get $20 off the Echo Dot

• Get $26 off the All-New Echo Dot

• Get $31 off the Echo (2nd Gen)

• Get $40 off the All-New Echo Plus

• Get $50 off the All-New Echo Show

• Get $40 off the Echo Spot

• Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 with purchase of an Echo device

• Get $20 off the Fire 7 tablet with Alexa