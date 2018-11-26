Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday
These are the Amazon Cyber Monday sales that are actually worth shopping today.
Now that Black Friday is over, we're turning our attention to Cyber Monday. There are *tons* of great sales happening on November 26, including from some of our favorite brands like Dermstore, Foreo, and Brooklinen. Also seriously marked-down for Cyber Monday? A long list of products at Amazon. There are so many discounted items, though, that it can be confusing fo figure out which ones are actually worth spending your hard-earned money on. So we did the work for you: Below, the best Amazon Cyber Monday sales of 2018, from top-rated beauty products to normally pricey kitchen gear to fitness trackers.
How to save at Amazon on Cyber Monday
Forget just the one day: This year, Amazon is offering a full week of Cyber Monday deals from November 24 through December 1. And, like on Black Friday and Prime Day, it's smart to be a Prime member in order to get access to the best deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial here (you'll be charged $119 a year, or $13 a month, after the first 30 days). Your Prime membership will give you access to exclusive music, videos, e-books, and audio streaming services, as well as free two-day shipping on qualifying items.
Best Cyber Monday Amazon beauty deals
• Save on Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, 4.0 Ounce
• Save on jane iredale PurePressed Base SPF 20 Mineral Foundation Refill, Golden Glow and more
• Save on Clarisonic Deep Pore Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement and more
• Save on Grande Cosmetics Lash Stash Gift Set and more
• Save on Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
• Save on Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection, 3 Piece Set - Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
• Save on Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution and more
• Save on DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE Device
• Save on Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File Value Set
Best Cyber Monday Amazon fitness deals
• Save on Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker
• Save on MaxiClimber Vertical Climber
• Save 25% on select Bowflex Max Trainers
• Save on S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water
• Save on Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Fitness and Running Earbuds with Heart Rate and Activity Tracker
• Save on Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print Extra Thick Non Slip Exercise and Fitness Mat
• Save up to $50 on Select Fitbit Items
• Save up to 35% on Everlast boxing gloves
Best Cyber Monday Amazon home and kitchen deals
• Save on Saeco X-Small Vapore Automatic Espresso Machine
• Save 22% off Copper Chef 12pc Bakeware Set
• Save on Shun Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Best Cyber Monday Amazon home deals
• Save on Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, Hand-Crafted Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser for Aromatherapy
• Save on Shark Ultra-Light Vacuums
• Save on Tempur-Pedic Cloud Breeze Dual Pillow
• Save up to 20% on select Philips Light Bulbs
Best Cyber Monday Amazon smart home devices deals
• Get $20 off the Echo Dot
• Get $26 off the All-New Echo Dot
• Get $31 off the Echo (2nd Gen)
• Get $40 off the All-New Echo Plus
• Get $50 off the All-New Echo Show
• Get $40 off the Echo Spot
• Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 with purchase of an Echo device
• Get $20 off the Fire 7 tablet with Alexa