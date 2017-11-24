31 Things We're Buying From Amazon's Black Friday Sale Today

Look out for major savings on brands like Under Armour, Gaiam, Champion, and more.

Health.com
November 24, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday is here! While you're stocking up on beauty products, workout apparel, and much more this week, don't forget to head to Amazon.com. This year, the retailer is offering some particularly great savings on fitness gear (think seriously reduced prices on brands like Under Armour, Champion Sports, and Gaiam) as well as electronics and smart home devices (we'll be adding the majorly discounted Amazon Echo to our carts). Here, the best deals that are live today on the site.

The best deals on sports equipment and fitness gear

Save 25% on select Under Armour socks

Save up to 40% on select Under Armour apparel and shoes

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour fleeces

Save on the Gaiam Evolve balance board

Save on Muse, the brain-sensing headband

Save on Chromesoft and Chromesoft X golf balls

Save on select Callaway golf sets

Save on Venum Elite boxing gloves

Save on Venum Challenger boxing gloves

Save on TANK by Torque Fitness

Save on Mio Slice HRM and Activity Tracker

Save up to 25% on select adidas golf apparel and accessories

Save on Champion Sports stopwatch timer set

Save on the Spalding NBA portable basketball system

Save on the Franklin Sports door electronic football toss game

Save on the Franklin Sports Table Tennis To Go

Save on Franklin Sports hockey gifts

The best deals on electronics

Save on a Samsung 40-inch FHD smart 2017 TV

Save on an Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker

Save on an Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Panther Holiday Edition speaker

The best deals on tablets

Save $90 on a Fire HD 8" Kids Edition Tablet (2-pack)

Save $50 on a Fire HD10" Tablet

Save $20 off a Fire7

Save $30 off a Fire HD 8"

The best deals on smart home devices

Save $50 off an Echo Show

Save $50 off an Amazon Tap

Save $20 off an Amazon Cloud Cam

Save 50% on Dash buttons

Save $15 off a Fire TV Stick

Save $20 off an Echo Dot

Save $20 off an all-new Echo

Most of these deals will be over at the end of the day on Black Friday, so stock up while supplies last. Happy shopping!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up