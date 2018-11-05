Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

Amazon shoppers, get excited: We're officially counting down to the online retailer's huge Black Friday sale for 2018. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's Black Friday discounts, as well as the best sales you can shop right now.

When does Amazon Black Friday start?

Once upon a time, Black Friday discounts launched the Friday after Thanksgiving (this year, that's November 23). But in the past few years, that date has gotten earlier and earlier—and this year, Amazon's Black Friday deals actually started early in November, meaning you don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to save big. In fact, some of the most compelling sales are already live.

We've started to get a sense of some of the early deals (more below), but last year, some of the biggest Amazon sales included discounts on Amazon Echo devices, fitness brands like Under Armour and Gaiam, and electronics like TVs, fitness trackers, and smart home gadgets.

What should I know about Amazon Black Friday sales?

Spot a great deal? Add it to your cart ASAP: The retailer is launching tons of daily deals this November. These limited-time sales expire when a certain amount of time has passed, or when a certain number of products have been sold. (So far, we've spotted discounts on Air Fryers, Instant Pots, KIND snack bars, women's clothing, basic household supplies, and much more.) Daily deals change throughout the day, so keep checking to make sure you don't miss something great.

How can I find the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

First things first: Are you an Amazon Prime member? Like on Prime Day, many of Amazon's Black Friday sales will be exclusive to members. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial, and then you'll be charged $119 a year (or $13 a month) after your first month. You can cancel anytime, and it's well worth the money; you get access to exclusive music, videos, e-books, and audio streaming services, as well as free two-day shipping on qualifying items (score!).

This year, you should also pay attention to bundles, especially on Amazon devices. We're seeing lots of impressive discounts on two or more smart home gadgets when you buy them together (which is good news, since they make great gifts).

The best Amazon Black Friday deals

The best deals on Amazon smart home devices

• Echo Look ($99, marked down from $199)

• Echo Dot (2nd Generation) ($29, marked down from $39)

• Echo Dot Kids Edition ($59, marked down from $69)

• Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal + Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat ($149, marked down from $199)

• Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (1st Gen) with Built-In Hub ($79, marked down from $129)

The best deals on household supplies

• Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics

• Save up to 20% on products from Amazon brand Solimo

The best deals on apparel

• Save up to 30% on Lark & Ro Women's Cashmere

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter