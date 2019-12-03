Cyber Monday might be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done. Amazon just launched its annual 12 Days of Deal shopping event, with new sales dropping every day on some of this year’s most popular items. So far we’ve seen price cuts on the iRobot Roomba Vacuum 675 ($200, was $300), this Garmin Forerunner 645 Running Watch ($310, was $400), and Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones ($99, was $149)—and it’s only day one.

A fierce competitor of the past week’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon’s 12-day event lasts through December 14 with new offerings uploaded daily. The 24-hour time limit on many of the deals means you’ll have to act quick to grab the most desirable products at sizeable discounts, but also ensures you’ll get fresh options to browse through each day.

As the ultimate opportunity to nab any last-minute savings on gifts for loved ones ahead of the holidays, Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals should be the next stop in your effort to cross every name of holiday list. Below, we’ve compiled the best daily deals to shop now:

Best Amazon 12 Day of Deals in Beauty

Best Amazon fitness deals

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Best Amazon home deals

Best Amazon 12 Day of Deals on smart home devices

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.