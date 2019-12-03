Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Just Launched With Savings That Seriously Rival Black Friday
You can still find this season’s hottest items from Instant Pot, Dyson, and Garmin for way less.
Cyber Monday might be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done. Amazon just launched its annual 12 Days of Deal shopping event, with new sales dropping every day on some of this year’s most popular items. So far we’ve seen price cuts on the iRobot Roomba Vacuum 675 ($200, was $300), this Garmin Forerunner 645 Running Watch ($310, was $400), and Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones ($99, was $149)—and it’s only day one.
A fierce competitor of the past week’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon’s 12-day event lasts through December 14 with new offerings uploaded daily. The 24-hour time limit on many of the deals means you’ll have to act quick to grab the most desirable products at sizeable discounts, but also ensures you’ll get fresh options to browse through each day.
As the ultimate opportunity to nab any last-minute savings on gifts for loved ones ahead of the holidays, Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals should be the next stop in your effort to cross every name of holiday list. Below, we’ve compiled the best daily deals to shop now:
Best Amazon 12 Day of Deals in Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Brush, $42 (was $60)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Electric Toothbrush, $119(was $200)
- Love & Pebble Derma Roller Microneedle Skin Care Kit for Face and Body, $16 (was $30)
- Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask, $10 (was $18)
- CONFU Professional Salon Hair Dryer 1875W, $28 (was $49)
- Footnanny Hemp Extra Spa Treatment Set 3-pack $99 (was $175)
Best Amazon fitness deals
- Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Running Watch, $270 (was $450)
- GOPLUS Adjustable Exercise Bike, $150 with coupon (was $240)
- TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System Design & Durability, $119 (was $200)
- Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide, $6 (was $10)
- Reebok Jet 300 Treadmill, $629 (was $899)
Best Amazon kitchen deals
- Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (was $100)
- Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker, $150 (was $250)
- Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender with 1400 Watts, $100 (was $170)
- KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $329 (was $500)
Best Amazon home deals
- LEVOIT Humidifiers Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $50 (was $60)
- Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan, $448 (was $550)
- QuSleep 15-Pound Diamond Weighted Blanket, $46 (was $110)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $400 (was $600)
- LuxClub 6-Piece Hypoallergenic Bamboo Sheet Set, $30 with coupon (was $57)
Best Amazon 12 Day of Deals on smart home devices
- Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $22 (was $50)
- Echo Show 2nd Generation, $170 (was $260)
- Echo Wall Clock, $24 (was $30)
