Stay-at-home orders across the United States kept people indoors for the first months of spring. Despite the gradual lift on lockdown restrictions, most Americans will still spend summer at home. But just because you’re indoors doesn’t mean you’re in the healthiest environment: The air in your home is 2 times more polluted than outside air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Even worse? We’re typically not aware of common household pollutants—including dust, germs, pesticides, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and excess moisture—accumulating in our space. Luckily, there’s a two-for-one solution to testing your air quality and rectifying any concerns: the Invisiclean Sensa Air Purifier ($167; wayfair.com).

Its intelligent design features a built-in sensor to alert you to any changes in your environment’s air quality. The simple system shows either a blue, yellow, or red light to signal good, moderate, or poor air quality. You can either adjust the intensity of your purifying settings based on readings or select auto-mode to allow the purifier to shift settings to maintain a good air quality in its surroundings.

Although this high-tech sensor might be the biggest sell of this sleek console, it still offers top-notch purifying. It contains both a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter—a standard set by the U.S. Department of Energy that requires every certified filter to stop 99.7% of all particles that are at least 0.3 micrometers in size—and an activated carbon filter. Together, this double-filtration system can remove small and large particles like germs and dust from the air as well as odors from pets, smoking, and cooking.

The compact device is strong enough to purify up to 319 square feet and offers a variety of control settings. Select from 5 different fan speeds along with a fast-acting turbo mode, light-dimming sleep mode, and time-control function that runs the system for anywhere from 1 to 9 hours. The display also has a child-lock option to prevent tiny hands from playing with buttons and even indicates when it’s time to replace the HEPA filter.

Naturally, reviewers adore the powerful purifier. A family that’s based in a desert climate and deals with dust pollution revealed this purifier alleviated their child’s allergies. Another customer agreed the purifier made their room cleaner than ever by dealing with bird danger and other “icky things.”

Of course, air purifiers—especially those with air quality testers—don’t come cheap. Fortunately, the Sensa Air Purifier is marked down to just $167 right now. Considering most air quality testers cost at least $100, this 2-for-1 combo is a steal. Plus, Wayfair’s free shipping on orders over $35 ensures you won’t have to spend a cent more—not that you can really put a price on a safe living space.