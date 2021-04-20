Aging in Place: Why You or a Loved One May Want to Grow Older at Home

For some seniors, aging at home may require very little assistance. But for others, home safety modifications, social support, and personal services are a necessity. "It's important for older adults and their loved ones to consider whether their current residence can truly accommodate the needs that come with aging," says Hogan. "For example—stairs, tile floors, and bathtubs all pose potential safety risks to someone who is experiencing mobility challenges. The choice then becomes whether to make modifications to their current home or find another place to age safely."