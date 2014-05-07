6 Things You Need to Know About Insurance

The ACA requires that employers with 50 or more full-time employees offer health insurance—or be forced to pay a penalty per employee. The original deadline for this mandate was January 2014, but it has been extended by a year. So if you thought you were going to get group insurance in 2014, it's important to know that the time frame has changed and you may be responsible for your own insurance in the coming year. (In fact, your employer may opt to pay the penalty rather than offer coverage in 2015.) If you need insurance, checking out the marketplace for your state is a good first step.