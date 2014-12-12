5 Tips for Keeping Off the Weekend Weight

In the next few weeks leading up to the holidays, your weekends will likely be jam-packed with opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry. Of course, it's the most wonderful time of year (you should enjoy yourself), but if you're not careful with your choices, weekend splurges can really add up and wreak havoc on your health and your waistline.

Even though festive holiday get-togethers might be the perfect excuse to let loose, you probably don't want your healthy habits to fall by the wayside all together. I mean, no one wants to ring in the new year a few pounds heavier, right?

Here are five tips to keep in mind when you're enjoying yourself during the coming holiday weekends.

Aim to maintain, not lose weight

The holidays are a time to relax and enjoy quality time with family and friends, so putting pressure on yourself to lose weight can potentially stress you out and lead to emotional eating—neither of which will make you feel very festive. Instead of making your goal to lose weight this holiday season, take a more realistic approach and aim to simply maintain your weight. That way, when Friday evening rolls around, you can enjoy yourself, but not overdo it either. You'll feel much better about yourself when Monday morning arrives.

RELATED: 11 Ways to Stay Slim Through the Holiday Season

Eat breakfast and lunch (and maybe dinner too)

It might sound a little counter intuitive to eat before a holiday event, but sticking to your normal meal schedule will help you make smarter decisions when it comes to what you eat and drink. During mealtime, be sure to choose foods that are high in protein to keep you satisfied and your blood sugar steady. It's tough to resist such delicious holiday fare when you're hungry or experiencing crazy cravings, so be sure to fill up on healthy, high-quality foods before your next holiday soiree.

RELATED: 20 Filling Foods That Help You Lose Weight

Choose your calories wisely

The food and drinks at your next holiday gathering will likely include many of your favorites, so making a decision about what to enjoy might be difficult. Instead of wasting your calories on the same-old, same-old, like cheese and crackers or chips and salsa, save them for the best of the season. I'm talking bacon-wrapped dates and sugared gingerbread cookies! You want to make sure your splurges are worth it, so choose your calories wisely.

RELATED: How to Burn Off 24 Holiday Foods

Enjoy a true splurge

Whether it's a second cocktail or a slice of warm pecan pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream , allow yourself to enjoy one true splurge each weekend. Having an indulgence like this to look forward to will help you make better choices when it comes to the rest of your eating and drinking decisions. You're less likely to go overboard if you know you have a splurge coming to you. Plus, if you plan your special indulgence at a time when you're around loved ones, it will make it that much more enjoyable—and isn't that what the holiday season is all about?

RELATED: 20 Habits That Make Holiday Stress Worse

Use Sunday to get back on track

If you lived it up on Friday and Saturday night, use Sunday as the day to get back to your healthy habits. Start your morning with a healthy breakfast and a heart-pumping workout. Then, prepare some nutritious and satisfying foods for the upcoming week, such as overnight oatmeal for breakfast and hard-boiled eggs as a protein-packed snack. And, finally, plan out the rest of your workouts for the week by scheduling them into your calendar like appointments that you can't miss. Getting yourself organized on Sunday sets you up for a healthy week ahead.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Prep Healthy Breakfasts Ahead of Time

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.