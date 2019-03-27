20 Things You Should Throw Away for Better Health

"In the end, we are what we think about, and what we think about is heavily influenced by what we keep around us," says motivational speaker and life coach Gail Blanke, author of Throw Out Fifty Things. She calls the things that neither serve a specific purpose nor exist to make you feel good "life plaque": "The more life plaque we pile around ourselves, the less we can focus on what we really care about," she explains.

Not sure where to start? Toss things that annoy you every time you see them, like socks that have lost their match, or your overflowing kitchen junk drawer. No matter what you decide to throw out (or donate), your goal is to whittle the physical objects down to only items that help you feel energized and accomplish your goals.

