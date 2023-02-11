Affordable Home Gym Equipment Everyone Raves About—All Under $30

For people who are pressed for time, there’s a huge benefit in having a home gym to sneak in a quick workout whenever you want. Of course, you can build an intricate home gym with the same equipment as a professional gym, but you don’t have to spend tons of money to have a useful home gym—and you don’t need a dedicated room, or even a lot of space. You just need to be smart about what you buy, sticking to smaller multi-functional pieces, and you’ll be set. These are the home gym equipment products everyone's raving about online—all under $30.

Resistance Bands Set

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set

Amazon


There's so much you can do with resistance bands and when you combine that with the fact that they hardly take up any space, they become an ideal product for any home gym. These allow you to work on your arms, back, legs, and abdominals in many different ways. And with over 39,000 positive reviews with a 4.6-star average, this versatile set is a winning pick.

To buy: Whatafit Resistance Bands Set $25 (was $40); amazon.com

Vinsguir Ab Roller

Vinsguir Ab Roller for Abs Workout, Ab Roller Wheel

Amazon

An ab roller is used for exactly what its name suggests, and is a handy piece to have in your home gym. Happy reviewers of this particular ab roller often pair it with plank work and rave that they "can feel it right away" and "can feel the burn for sure."

To buy: Vinsguir Ab Roller $26 (was $30); amazon.com

Fabric Booty Bands

Vergali Fabric Booty Bands for Women, Butt and Legs

Courtesy of Amazon


With more than 15,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating average, these fabric Booty Bands have been touted as not pinching uncovered legs—or slipping down. Many rave about the non-slip feature and share they are "amazing" and "great quality."

To buy: Fabric Booty Bands $25 (was $30); amazon.com 

GHB Pro Agility Ladder

GHB Pro Agility Ladder Agility Training Ladder Speed

Amazon


Agility ladders are great for anyone looking to increase their speedand accuracy—or just get in a fun cardio workout. This ladder isn’t designed to be climbed up; instead, it’s used to work on fast footwork, and there are so many creative ways to use this in your home gym.

To buy: GHB Pro Agility Ladder $17 (was $20); amazon.com

BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat

BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat with EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles

Amazon

Exercising can do a number on your feet between walking on a treadmill, perfecting your jump rope, or holding your yoga pose, and having a comfortable foam exercise mat can be the difference between a great workout and needing a few days off to rest. These puzzle-like foam mats are a great option for customizing the padded floor space you'll need.

To buy: BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat $25; amazon.com

Ab Exercise Mat

POWER GUIDANCE Ab Exercise Mat - Sit Up Pad - Abdominal & Core Trainer

Amazon

An ab mat is great for achieving greater efficiency and better form while doing core workouts “If you're looking for a durable and comfortable ab mat, this is it!!” one satisfied Amazon reviewer shares. “We absolutely love this thing. I especially like the butt pad, so your tailbone isn't grinding into the floor.” It’s made of high-quality PVC leather and high-density foam to offer support while you work on your abs.

To buy: Ab Exercise Mat $23 (was $27); amazon.com

Jump Rope

Amazon Basics Standard Jump Rope

Amazon

Don’t underestimate what you can do for your fitness with a basic jump rope—and if you remember your double Dutch skills from the school playground, all the better. This super simple jump rope is super affordable, and the reviews are clear—it’s a must-add item for cardio and strength training.

To buy: Standard Jump Rope $8; amazon.com

Yoga Mat & Yoga Blocks

BalanceFrom All Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise

Amazon

Whether you’ve never done yoga before, you’re a yoga expert, or you’re still trying to figure it out, a good yoga mat pays for itself in spades. Not only can it be used for a variety of floor exercises, this mat comes in various colors and comes with two yoga blocks, which are essential if you want to up your at-home yoga game. With over 86,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star average, this is an easy buy.

To buy: BalanceFrom All Purpose Yoga Mat $20; amazon.com

Workout Dumbbell

Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell

Amazon


No home gym is complete without some free weights. These highly-rated dumbells are covered in a neoprene coating which means they’ll offer a much more comfortable, safe, and secure grip while you do some strength training.

To buy: Amazon Basics Workout Dumbbells $13 (was $20); amazon.com

Stability Ball

Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball Exercise Ball

Amazon


Stability balls are super versatile, making them a great addition to your home gym. You can work out your abs, lower body, and upper body, not to mention use it for a great stretch post-workout. This extra thick ball is super affordable and has a solid 4.6 stars with more than 27,000 reviews.

To buy: Trideer Stability Ball $26; amazon.com

Foam Roller

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller for Exercise

Amazon


Foam rollers aren’t necessarily for your workout, but can be super helpful pre and post-exercise. Studies have shown that using a foam roller to work out any muscle knots or sore muscles can delay muscle soreness, which is probably super helpful in encouraging you to stick to your routine. This roller is a top favorite, with more than 94,000 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars.

To buy: High-Density Round Foam Roller $15 (was $16); amazon.com

