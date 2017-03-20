How to Help Ease Your Heartburn

If you struggle with heartburn, the nasty burning sensation that can happen after you eat, you can take comfort in knowing you’re not the only one. In fact, more than 60 million Americans experience this acid reflux symptom at least once a month, and 15 million feel it every single day. What exactly is heartburn? It occurs when the acidic contents of your stomach back up, or reflux, into the esophagus and cause pain and a burning feeling.

If you’ve had heartburn before, you may have tried to be mindful of of your eating habits to avoid triggering symptoms. That might mean munching slower, avoiding late-night meals, or at least leaving a major gap between your last snack and bedtime. Other things to avoid are fatty, greasy, sweet, caffeinated, and acidic foods, which are notorious for triggering heartburn symptoms.

However, while these foods are on the do-not-eat list, certain foods can also be used as a remedy for your symptoms. Watch this video to learn the seven best foods to eat, which ones to avoid, and lifestyle changes you can make to help quell your heartburn.