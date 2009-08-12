How Holograms Battle Ovarian Cancer, Soccer's Sudden Death Syndrome, and Why Race Training Can Make You Fat

Health.com
August 12, 2009

  • Don’t think just because you’re prepping for a big race that the pounds are going to melt away. It’s important to still keep an eye on what you eat, or your marathon training could make you fat! [That’s Fit]

  • Know that guy who seems like he’d be attracted to just about anyone with two legs and a pulse? Turns out science is backing up this tired, old stereotype: A new study found that men have lower standards when it comes to having a one-night stand, whereas women are more likely to only take a very attractive stranger home. [Lemondrop]

Previous news from Around the Web:
The Truth About Low-Fat Foods, an Online Cure for Insomnia, and Why Flip-Flops Could Kill You
11-Year-Old Runs 32 Miles, Dieting Mistakes to Avoid, and Why You Should Love Your Love Handles
Back-to-School With Tissues, Tubby Teens, and Danger at the Celeb Pool Party

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up