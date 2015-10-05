Is Butter Bad For You? What You Should Know

Is butter really artery-clogging enemy No. 1? For the past few years, a fierce debate has raged on among experts about saturated fatâis it bad or not? A new study from Journal of the American College of Cardiology offers some key insights.

After following close to 85,000 women and nearly 43,000 men, Harvard researchers found that what you eat insteadÂ of saturated fat, found in whole milk, cheese, and meat as well as butter, matters just as much for your heart as the total amount of saturated fat in your diet.

To reach their findings, the researchers checked in with participants every four years over three decades to evaluate their diets and signs of disease. (Everyone was free of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer at the start of the study.) In the end, they found that when men and women replaced 5% of their saturated fat calories with polyunsaturated fats, like those in nuts, their risk for heart disease dropped by 25%. Replacing that same amount of saturated fat with monounsaturated fat (also found in nuts as well as olive oil) reduced participants' heart risk by 15%. Meanwhile, trading "sat fat" for whole grain carbohydrates resulted in a 9% reduction in risk.

Finally, and this is the important part, the researchers found that swapping saturated fat for processed carbs, like white bread and white rice, had zero effect on heart disease risk.

In other words if you trade ice cream for cookies, or swap in white rice in lieu of extra cheese, you won't do your heart any favors. But there might be some benefit to replacing a portion of the saturated fat in your diet with other plant-based fats and whole grains.

What about your beloved butter?

While I don't think butter is your best fat option, I do think organic grass-fed butter is far better than margarine, which is processed and loaded with trans fats, which we know for sure are bad. Previous studies also seem to show that overall saturated fats may be neutral, and some, like those found in coconut and cocoa butter, are actually beneficial.

What this really shows, however, is that your health depends on your whole diet. So go ahead and eat a little saturated fat, but make sure you have it with lots of produce, as well as lean protein, whole grains, and other good fats, too.

To simplify things further, check out these 5 simple swaps. Each is designed to keep your diet balanced and best protect your ticker.

Choose spreads and substitutes wisely

If you have to choose between organic, grass-fed butter on whole grain toast versus a donut, I say pick the toast! But even better, try using ripe avocado or almond butter as spreads.

In a similar vein, instead of adding bacon and cheese to a burger, slather it with olive tapenade, guacamole, or tahini.

Eat meat with veggies

When using ground meat in loaves, meatballs, or casseroles, cut the portion in half, and fill it in with a combo of minced or shredded veggies, and either a whole grain, like quinoa or oats, or mashed beans. Sadly, the latest study didn't look at replacing your saturated fat with veggies, but with everything we know about the health benefits of produce, I'm willing to bet this move can pay major health dividends.

Think beyond cheese

In a burrito, tacos, or a taco salad, replace cheese and sour cream with veggies, like spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions, along with brown rice, beans, and guacamole.

Snack smart

In place of cheese and crackers as an appetizer or snack, reach for nuts, olives, and popcorn (itâs a whole grain).

Tweak your treats

Cut your ice cream portion in half and top it with toasted oats and chopped nuts.

Cynthia SassÂ is a nutritionist and registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Yankees, previously consulted for three other professional sports teams, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Cynthia is a three-time New York Times best-selling author, and her brand new book is Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast. Connect with her onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.