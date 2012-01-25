Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Heart-Healthy Recipes

This week's menu is all about keeping your heart healthy! Salmon, tofu and legumes make up the protein sources in these easy, delicious meals and provide vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling and looking your best! Explore new flavors with the fire pot soup, which is the perfect warming meal on a cold winter evening. On your busiest day, try my sweet and spicy glazed salmon sandwich—it’s ready in twenty minutes and combines zesty flavors and heart healthy fats. Enjoy!

Grocery list

1 yellow onion

1 large carrot

3 cloves garlic

2 4-5 oz. wild Atlantic salmon fillets

paprika

cumin

chili powder

cayenne pepper

honey

1 lemon

pretzel rolls (or regular rolls)

mayonnaise

lettuce

tomato

3/4 lb. raw shrimp

8 oz. extra firm tofu

Thai curry paste (available at large supermarkets and Asian markets)

Thai basil leaves (available at Asian markets)

fish sauce

brown sugar

1 14-oz. can coconut milk

1 quart chicken broth

1 6-inch stalk lemongrass

1 lime

2 red or green Thai chilies

dry jasmine rice

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 jalapeno

garam masala (Indian spice mix available at most large grocery stores)

1 butternut squash

1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes in tomato juice

1 quart vegetable broth

dried red lentils

2 15-oz. cans chickpeas



Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon Sandwiches

This quick and easy dinner is ready in less than a half hour!

Makes two large sandwiches

2 4-5 oz. wild Atlantic salmon fillets

2 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1-2 tbsp. honey

1/2 lemon, juiced

pretzel rolls (or regular rolls)

mayonnaise

lettuce

tomato

1. Preheat broiler on high.

2. Mix together the chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper.

3. Rub the salt on the salmon fillets, followed by the spice mixture. Lay fillets in a pie dish or on a tin foil-lined sheet tray and drizzle the honey over top. Broil fish for 5-8 minutes, until flaky but still pink. Remove from oven and drizzle lemon juice over top.

4. Prepare sandwiches by smearing mayonnaise on one side of the pretzel roll, then topping with a salmon fillet. Top with lettuce and tomato, followed by other half of roll. Serve warm.

Next page: Thai Fire Pot Soup

Thai Fire Pot Soup

This warming coconut-based soup contains tofu and shrimp, which you can replace with cooked, chopped chicken breast if you prefer!

Serves 4

3/4 lb. raw shrimp, deveined, tails on or off

8 oz. extra firm tofu, cut into small cubes

3 tbsp. Thai curry paste (available at large supermarkets and Asian markets)

1 tbsp. canola oil

6 Thai basil leaves, torn (available at Asian markets)

1 tbsp. fish sauce

2 tsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1 14-oz. can coconut milk

2 cups chicken broth

1 6-inch stalk lemongrass

1/2 lime, juiced

2 red or green Thai chilies, pierced with a knife

1/2 cup dry jasmine rice

cilantro for serving

1. Cook the rice in a cup and a half of water until tender (about thirty minutes). Fluff and set aside.

2. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet on high. Add the shrimp and saute about thirty seconds, until pink and curled. Remove shrimp and place on a plate with the cubed tofu. Set aside.

3. Heat the remaining oil in the skillet and bring back to medium high heat. Add the curry paste and “mash” together with the oil until both are combined. Stir while cooking for another two minutes and then slowly whisk in the coconut milk and broth.

4. Add the fish sauce, brown sugar, salt, torn Thai basil, lime juice, lemongrass stalk and chilies, and simmer for ten minutes. Chop the cooked shrimp and add it to the skillet, along with the tofu, and heat through.

5. Add cooked rice to individual bowls and top with soup and sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Don’t forget to discard the lemongrass and chilies—you don’t want to eat those!

Crock Pot Chickpea, Butternut Squash and Red Lentil Stew

This stew is healthy and delicious—I like to make a big batch of this and freeze the leftovers!

Serves 6

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 tbsp. olive or canola oil

1 large carrot, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

2 tsp. garam masala

1 butternut squash (average size about 3 lbs.), peeled and chopped

1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes in tomato juice

1 quart vegetable broth

1 cup red lentils

2 15-oz. cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1-2 tsp. sea salt (to taste)

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion, carrot and, jalapeno and saute for about six minutes. Add the minced garlic and saute for 30 more seconds. Then add the garam masala, stirring well to coat. Take skillet of the heat.

2. Place the chickpeas, butternut squash, tomatoes, red lentils, vegetable broth, and onion mixture in your slow cooker. Turn the heat on low and cook for 8-10 hours. (The longer you cook, the thicker your stew will be.) If it looks like it's getting too thick near the end, add a little more broth to the slow cooker and continue on low.

3. Season with sea salt to taste and serve. This stew freezes extremely well and will keep in the fridge for up to five days.