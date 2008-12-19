Surprising Foods That Help Your Heart



Istockphoto

From Health magazine

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could eat all the meat, eggs, and cheese your heart desires? That’ll never happen—but it turns out these foods have a nutrient that might actually be good for your heart.

They’re all rich in vitamin K2, which may reduce calcium buildup in your arteries and lower your risk of heart disease, according to Dutch researchers. They found that women with the highest intake of K2 had 20% less calcium in their arteries than those with the lowest intake. The best sources of K2 are egg yolks and hard cheeses like feta and gouda.