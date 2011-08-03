Recipe Makeover: Heart-Healthy Black-Bean Brownies



By Caitlyn Elf

There’s really no denying the allure of brownies. Fudgy, gooey, and filled with decadent chocolate flavor—it’s pretty impossible to pass one up when offered. Luckily, I’ve put my skills to the test and have managed to create a heart-healthy recipe that’s not only guilt free but, one could argue, actually good for you!

Using this recipe for completely indulgent Chocolate Fudge Brownies, follow the four simple substitutions I made below and you’ll be in ooey, gooey brownie heaven, complete with all the flavor and none of the guilt!



Ingredient substitutions:

• 1 cup butter, softened — I replaced this with one 15-ounce can of black beans, a common substitution in vegan baking and a heart-healthy option as well.

• 4 large eggs — I substituted 2 large bananas. (This yields a strong banana flavor, so if you’re not a huge banana fan, I would suggest substituting at least one of the bananas with a flax egg instead: 1 tablespoon ground flax seeds mixed with 2 to 3 tablespoons water per 1 egg.)

• 2 cups sugar — I halved the amount of sugar in this recipe, as I was getting plenty of natural sweetness from the banana substitute.

• 1 cup all-purpose flour — I pulsed 1 cup of oats in a food processor to bump up the heart-healthy factor even more.