Thinking of Going Organic?

WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For many people, eating healthy means eating organic whenever possible. But choosing only organic foods can take effort and be costly. So when does it make the most sense?

Experts from the University of Texas suggest feeding young children organic foods whenever possible to limit their exposure to pesticides. Adults should make their primary goal to eat healthy in general. In other words, make sure you're getting enough fruits and vegetables in your diet before worrying about whether they're organic.

Next, add in organic foods as your budget allows. Some organic fruits and vegetables are only slightly more expensive than non-organic varieties, so focus on them before the more expensive ones. You might also look for foods on which organic has the most impact. Generally, produce that you peel before eating will have less pesticide residue so it makes more sense to spend money on organic cherries than on organic bananas.

However, aside from limiting your exposure to pesticides, there's little conclusive evidence that organic foods are healthier.

But there are other reasons -- from taste to the idea of putting fewer chemicals in the soil -- that might influence you to go organic. In the end, it's often a very personal decision.

