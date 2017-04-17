Stress Buster

MONDAY, April 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Resilience is often defined as how quickly you recover from adversity. But resilient people have lots of other important qualities, too.

They are flexible, proactive, problem solvers, good communicators, and skilled at coping with life's challenges.

Here are six tips for building resilience that, simply by doing them, will help you acquire traits of resilience:

Try being genuinely nice to someone who has not been very nice to you.

Try agreeing to do what another person wants instead of doing what you want.

Try forgiving someone and showing it without having to say it.

Let someone go ahead of you in line.

Try not to second-guess any choice you make for the next 24 hours. Once you make it, support it wholeheartedly.

Try not to complain for 24 hours.

-- James Porter, president of StressStop.com