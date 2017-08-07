Relationship Status Impacts Health

Outweighing wealth, social class and IQ
(HealthDay News) -- How happy a person is in a relationship has a powerful influence on the person's health, a new Harvard University study finds.
In fact, the link between a person's happiness in a relationship impacts health more than wealth, social class, IQ, genes and cholesterol levels, according to researchers at the school's Study for Adult Development.
The study found a satisfying relationship helps the person:
- Protect against disappointment.
- Delay mental and physical decline.
- Cultivate new relationships.
- Reconnect with loved ones.