Ready Your Home for Winter's Wrath

Steps include insulating water lines that run along exterior walls, experts advise

HealthDay News
January 04, 2017

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Winter's here. Nothing you can do about that. But, it's not too late to take steps to keep you and your home safe when frigid weather hits, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC offers this checklist:

  • Install weather stripping, insulation and storm windows.
  • Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls.
  • Be sure roof leaks are repaired and gutters are clean.
  • Have your heating system professionally serviced to make sure it is working well and is properly ventilated to the outside. Keep a safe alternate heating source and alternate fuels on hand.
  • Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.
  • Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and test their batteries monthly.
  • Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

More information

The U.S. National Weather Service provides more on winter safety.

