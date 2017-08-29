Promoting Social Wellness in Your Community

Here's what you can do
(HealthDay News) -- Social wellness involves building supportive relationships between you and your neighbors, which are especially useful during difficult times.
The American Red Cross says creating these bonds can bolster your quality of life and that of the entire community. The agency suggests:
- Establish a program to install free smoke alarms in higher-risk neighborhoods.
- Learn life-saving skills, such as CPR.
- Help save a life by donating blood.
- Ensure that family members and neighbors are prepared for an emergency.