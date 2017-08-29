Promoting Social Wellness in Your Community

Here's what you can do

Health.com
August 29, 2017

(HealthDay News) -- Social wellness involves building supportive relationships between you and your neighbors, which are especially useful during difficult times.

The American Red Cross says creating these bonds can bolster your quality of life and that of the entire community. The agency suggests:

  • Establish a program to install free smoke alarms in higher-risk neighborhoods.
  • Learn life-saving skills, such as CPR.
  • Help save a life by donating blood.
  • Ensure that family members and neighbors are prepared for an emergency.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up