Make a Healthy Lifestyle Your New Year's Resolution

SATURDAY, Dec. 31, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- As a new year begins, the American Medical Association urges you to make healthy living part of your resolutions for 2017.

"These seven health recommendations will help people start the year off on the right foot by helping them determine where they can make the most impactful, long-lasting improvements in their health," Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the association, said in a news release.

Avoid beverages with added sugar.

Take the screening test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org to see if you're at risk of type 2 diabetes.

If you're healthy and between 18 and 65 years of age, get at least a half-hour of moderate-level aerobic exercise five days a week, or 20 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise three days a week.

Cut down on processed food and food with added salt.

Watch your alcohol consumption. Women should have no more than one drink a day; men, no more than two.

If you smoke, quit.

Don't allow secondhand smoke in your car or home.

