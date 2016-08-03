Job Seekers, Employers Agree: Face-to-Face Interviews Are Best

TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- If you're trying to snag a job, new research suggests your best bet may be to make your pitch in person.

Researchers from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., reviewed 12 articles on job interviews published between 2000 and 2007. They found that face-to-face interviews resulted in higher ratings for both job seekers and companies than technology-based interviews (video, telephone and computer).

Video interviews ranked as least favorite. They were followed by telephone and computer interviews.

"We live in a world where we increasingly rely on technology, but this study reminds us that personal interactions should never be underestimated," said study co-author Nikki Blacksmith, a doctoral candidate in the department of organizational sciences and communication.

"Many times, the candidate does not have a choice in the format of the interview. However, the organization does have a choice and if they are not consistent with the type of interview they use across candidates, it could result in fairness issues and even possibly a lawsuit," she said in a university news release.

Blacksmith and her colleagues also examined how the ratings of different interview methods changed during the study period as people became more accustomed to technology. Surprisingly, the ratings for technology-based interviews declined.

"Considering the rate at which technology has changed, it is clear that we lack understanding of the modern interview," the researchers wrote.

The study was published recently in the journal Personnel Assessment and Decisions.

More information

The New York State Department of Labor offers job interview tips.