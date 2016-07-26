Health Tip: Soothe Baby's Cradle Cap

Suggestions for treating flakes and itch
(HealthDay News) -- Scaly red patches of skin on baby's scalp are commonly called cradle cap. It's a form of seborrheic dermatitis, otherwise known as recurring or chronic eczema.
The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests how to manage cradle cap:
- Wash the scalp with a non-medicated, gentle shampoo for babies. Ask the pediatrician for a suggested brand.
- Apply petroleum jelly, mineral oil or olive oil to the scalp to help scales loosen.
- Use a soft toothbrush to help loosen scales. Be gentle to avoid breaking the skin, which could lead to infection.