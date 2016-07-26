Health Tip: Hormones Can Affect Women's Dental Health

(HealthDay News) -- Hormones may affect a woman's dental health throughout her lifetime.

The American Dental Association cites these examples:

During puberty, hormones can trigger bleeding, redness and swelling of the gums.

Each month during menstruation, a woman may have bleeding and swollen gums, swollen salivary glands or canker sores. These symptoms should subside when menstruation ends.

Some women who take birth control pills are more likely to develop a dry socket after oral surgery.

Gingivitis, including swelling, soreness, tenderness and reddening of the gums, is possible during pregnancy.

Regular brushing, flossing and visits with your dentist can help with all of these issues.