Health Tip: Ease Arthritis Pain With Warm Water

Here's how

HealthDay News
July 28, 2016

(HealthDay News) -- When joints are stiff and sore, warm water can be just what the doctor ordered.

Here's how to reap the benefits of warm water, courtesy of the Arthritis Foundation:

  • Make the water between 92 degrees and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Use a warm tub (or pool) to do some stretching. Place a tennis ball beneath the small of your back in the bathtub and roll it gently along the bottom of the tub.
  • Soak in a bath with Epsom salts. But people with diabetes should avoid too much salt, which could trigger insulin production.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up