Dupixent Approved to Treat Eczema

TUESDAY, March 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Dupixent (dupilumab) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat moderate-to-severe eczema that isn't well controlled by topical medication.

Eczema, medically called atopic dermatitis, is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the skin, leading to red, scaly patches. The patches of itchy skin -- when scratched -- can lead to swelling, cracking skin that leaks fluid, the FDA said Tuesday in a news release.

The injected drug Dupixent is designed to thwart a protein that causes skin inflammation. Its effectiveness was evaluated in clinical studies involving more than 2,100 people. The most common side effects included injection-site reactions, cold sores, and eye inflammation. More serious adverse effects included severe allergic reactions, pink eye and inflammation of the eye's cornea.

The FDA granted approval of Dupixent to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

