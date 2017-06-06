Chronic Pain Common in Adults With Depression, Anxiety

TUESDAY, June 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic pain afflicts about half of adults who have anxiety or depression, a new study finds.

More than 5,000 adults in Brazil diagnosed with anxiety or mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder were asked about other health problems.

Among those with a mood disorder, half reported chronic pain; 33 percent, respiratory diseases; 10 percent, heart disease; 9 percent, arthritis; and 7 percent, diabetes.

Among those with anxiety, 45 percent reported chronic pain; 30 percent, respiratory diseases; and 11 percent each for arthritis and heart disease.

Adults with two or more chronic diseases had an increased risk of a mood or anxiety disorder. High blood pressure was associated with both disorders at 23 percent, according to the Columbia University study published online June 1 in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Senior author Dr. Silvia Martins said in a university news release that the study sheds new light on a significant, and growing, health challenge.

"Chronic disease coupled with a psychiatric disorder is a pressing issue that health providers should consider when designing preventive interventions and treatment services -- especially the heavy mental health burden experienced by those with two or more chronic diseases," said Martins, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia.

