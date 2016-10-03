Children With Diabetes Can Have Bright Future

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- With proper monitoring and management, children with diabetes can live long and healthy lives, a diabetes expert says.

"Although there is no cure at this time, treatment options have significantly improved over the years," said Dr. Jason Klein, a pediatric endocrinologist and head of the Pediatric Diabetes Program at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in New York City.

"With insulin pens, pumps and modern devices that allow more precise and continuous day and night monitoring of blood sugar levels, we can make small adjustments in the dosage of insulin to prevent sugar levels from rising or dropping too fast. Excellent glucose control gives patients and their families peace of mind," Klein explained in a university news release.

"Regardless of the type of diabetes [type 1 or type 2] a patient may have, education of the patient and the family is extremely important," he said.

When children are diagnosed with diabetes, parents often fear the worse, he noted.

"We begin with listening to what the families and patients know about diabetes, since many of their fears are based on old or incorrect information," Klein said.

"With good blood sugar control and use of modern treatments and technologies, patients today do not have to have overly rigid lifestyles in order to live long, healthy lives free of complications," he said.

