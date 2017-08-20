SUNDAY, Aug. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A critical lesson for parents to master as their kids return to school: Cut them some slack.

"The first days and weeks are tough, so it's best for parents to provide as much patience, understanding and support as possible," said Spencer Clark, an assistant professor of education at Kansas State University.

The early days of school will plant roots for the rest of the academic year, Clark and his colleagues said in a university news release.

Here are their tips for getting the school year off to an A-plus start:

Offer kids a choice. "Anytime kids have a choice, it's freeing," said Lori Levin, an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction. "Providing choices, such as what to wear and whether to bring a lunch or eat in the school cafeteria, helps students feel a sense of ownership in the process of preparing for school."

More information

For more about preparing kids for school, viist the U.S.-based National Education Association.