- Siberian Husky
- Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage
- Rainbow Sherbet Smoothie
- Warrior 2 or "Virabhadrasana II"
- Arugula and Goat Cheese Pizza
-
Advertisement
- Chicken Vegetable Stir-Fry With Satay Sauce
- Abs & back: Plank with side snatch
- Antioxidant Supreme
- Beagle
- Chicken-and-Cornbread Salad With Lime
- Triceps down dog
- Peanut Butter Haystacks
- Spinach
- Shrimp With Feta, Radish, Watercress, and Mint
- Fast Arm Exercises
- Beet-Apple-Ginger Juice
- Sausage, Fennel, and Ricotta Pizza
- Australian Shepherd
- Legs & butt: Superhero jump
- Clear allergy fog: Berries, apples, onions
- Tropical Trail Mix
- Peanut and Sesame Noodles
- Best: Cucumber
- Smoothie with Benefits
- Strawberry-and-Arugula Salad With Crispy Prosciutto
- Bridge Pose or "Setu Bandha Sarvangasana"
- Asparagus
- Oranges
- Basil-Melon Cooler
- White Pizza
- Chair Twist
- Ferrara Torrone Almond Honey Nougat candy
- Survive cold season: Kale, spinach, yams, pumpkin, carrots
- Arms & shoulders: Clean and press windmill
- Strawberries
- Thai-Style Chicken Roll-Ups
- Golden Retriever
- Best: Yogurt with probiotics