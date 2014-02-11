Home >> Diet Fitness >> Must Eat Foods >> Nutrition Finder >> Healthy Living Guidelines
Nutrition Guidelines for Healthy Eating
If you're trying to interpret the nutrition analysis on Health.com, use the figures below as a daily reference guide. Remember that one size doesn't fit all. Take lifestyle, age, and circumstances into consideration. For example, pregnant or breast-feeding women need more protein, calories, and calcium. Go to ChooseMyPlate.gov for your own individualized plan.
|WOMEN
ages 25 to 50
|WOMEN
over 50
|MEN
over 24
|CALORIES
|2,000
|2,000 or less
|2,700
|PROTEIN
|50g
|50g or less
|63g
|FAT
|65g or less
|65g or less
|88g or less
|SATURATED FAT
|20g or less
|20g or less
|20g or less
|CARBOHYDRATES
|304g
|304g
|304g
|FIBER
|25g to 35g
|25g to 35g
|25g to 35g
|CHOLESTEROL
|300mg or less
|300mg or less
|300mg or less
|IRON
|18mg
|8mg
|8mg
|SODIUM
|2,300mg or less
|1,500mg or less
|1,500mg or less
|CALCIUM
|1,000mg
|1,200mg
|1,200mg
|IN OUR NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS, WE USE THESE ABBREVIATIONS:
|sat
|saturated fat
|CHOL
|cholesterol
|mono
|monounsaturated fat
|CALC
|calcium
|poly
|polyunsaturated fat
|g
|gram
|CARB
|carbohydrates
|mg
|milligram
NUTRITIONAL VALUES USED IN OUR CALCULATIONS EITHER COME FROM THE FOOD PROCESSOR, VERSION 7.5 (ESHA RESEARCH) OR ARE PROVIDED BY FOOD MANUFACTURERS.