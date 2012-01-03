Waist and Wallet Makeover Sweeps:: Quiz 2

How Do You Stay Healthy on a Budget?

Nearly everyone wants to get and stay healthy, but sometimes finances don't make it easy to make the best choices. Take this quiz to find out if you are letting a lack of funds lead to unhealthy choices.

Question 2: Your grocery budget is tight this month. You decide to: Head to the big-box store for less pricey fruit and veggies Cut back on fresh food and clip coupons for cheaper prepared foods instead Fast food! It's a cheap meal, so why not? 1 2 3 4

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. The $5,000 Lifestyle Giveaway Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or older. Void outside the United States, in Canada and Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01AM ET on 3/1/12 and ends at 11:59PM ET on 4/30/12. Click here for Sweeps Facts and Official Rules. Sponsor: Health Magazine, a division of Time Inc. Lifestyle Group.