Psoriasis Heat Map: Ask Your Doc About Psoriasis

Ask Your Doc About Psoriasis

Don't wing it when it comes to dealing with psoriasis flare-ups. Click on the area of the skin you have questions about, and see what a smart doc or derm would say.

Psoriasis News

  • ‘Designer Cells’ Show Promise Against Psoriasis in Lab Mice

    By Amy NortonHealthDay Reporter WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16, 2015 (HealthDay News) — Scientists say they’ve engineered cells capable of automatically detecting and treating psoriasis flare-ups in lab mice — in an early step toward a “precision” therapy for the chronic skin disease. Experts said they were “excited” by the findings, reported Dec. 16 in the journal Science Translational [...]

  • Retail Prices of Dermatology Drugs Skyrocket

    By Karen PallaritoHealthDay Reporter WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2015 (HealthDay News) — Patients using prescription creams, gels, sprays and pills for skin conditions may shell out substantially more at the pharmacy than they did just six years ago, a new study suggests. Between 2009 and 2015, retail prices of brand-name dermatologic drugs rose 401 percent, on average, study [...]

  • Psoriasis, Cold Sores Most Stigmatized Skin Disorders: Survey

    By Maureen SalamonHealthDay Reporter FRIDAY, Oct. 9, 2015 (HealthDay News) — Psoriasis and cold sores top the list of stigmatized skin conditions, a new survey indicates, but experts say much of the ill will directed at sufferers is misguided. Surveying 56 people, Boston researchers found that nearly 61 percent wrongly thought psoriasis — which produces widespread, scaly [...]

  • Worse Psoriasis, Less Healthy Arteries, Study Finds

    By Steven ReinbergHealthDay Reporter THURSDAY, Oct. 8, 2015 (HealthDay News) — The skin disorder psoriasis appears linked with artery inflammation, raising the odds for heart disease, a new study says. “As the amount of psoriasis increases, the amount of blood vessel inflammation increases,” said senior investigator Dr. Nehal Mehta, a clinical investigator with the U.S. National Heart, [...]

  • This Skin Condition Is Often Linked to Depression

    Regardless of severity, patients with the often disfiguring skin condition psoriasis face an elevated risk for depression, new research suggests.

